Pair of Houston Astros Outfielders Viewed as Non-Tender Candidates
Financial decisions are going to be at center of everything this winter for the Houston Astros.
First, they have to decide if they are going to extend a lucrative, long-term contract to their star third baseman Alex Bregman to keep him with the franchise for what is likely the rest of his career. In addition to that not being cheap, it would also likely put this organization over the luxury tax threshold for multiple years, something that owner Jim Crane has avoided during his tenure.
If Bregman departs to a new team, replacing his production with a ready-made player will also take some sort of financial commitment if the Astros want to compete for a championship in 2025.
Because payroll is firmly in the spotlight, some players could find themselves on their way out of town.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com took a look at two potential non-tender candidates, listing outfielders Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick as those who could hit the open market.
"Meyers and Chas McCormick, who had a woeful offensive season, could be non-tender candidates, but Houston is likely to keep at least one (or both) while looking for another player to help cover the position next year," he writes.
Like he said, there is a possibility one or both are kept on the roster, but it's interesting that this is even being mentioned considering the circumstances surrounding their outfield.
Yordan Alvarez injured his knee at the end of the season, and based on his history of injuries, they might not want to play him in the field as much as they did last year.
Super utilityman Mauricio Dubon already underwent surgery to repair the torn UCL ligament in his thumb, and even though he's expected to be available for Opening Day, that is a concerning development heading into the upcoming campaign.
Moving on from both Meyers and McCormick doesn't seem likely due to these developments, but their No. 1 prospect Jacob Melton could be in the mix after playing in 47 Triple-A games this past season, as well as two other former top prospects Pedro Leon and Kenedy Corona who are on the 40-man roster.
If Houston thinks any of those three are ready to step into a major role alongside Kyle Tucker, then there's a chance Meyers or McCormick, and maybe even both, aren't on the team next year.
That will be something to keep an eye on during the early portion of the offseason as the Astros search for some financial flexibility.