Pair of Injured Astros Seeking Progress During All-Star Break
Two injured Houston Astros are at varying stages of their rehab process, reports MLB.com, as the All-Star break continues through Thursday.
Pitcher Luis Garcia and catcher Victor Caratini were captured in the update, with Garcia having not pitched in 12 days.
Garcia has made two rehab appearances since he went to the Astros’ Florida Complex League to throw his first live pitches on June 28. That day he threw a perfect inning and struck out two hitters.
After that, he returned to Texas and pitched for Double-A Corpus Christi on July 4 against San Antonio. Garcia went 1.1 innings, giving up four runs and three hits, including two home runs. He struck out two and walked one.
Garcia was expected to throw a bullpen session in Houston during the All-Star Break. That session was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl and manager Joe Espada said there was not a timetable for Garcia’s third rehab start.
Garcia started six games for Houston last season before he left his May 1 start with right elbow discomfort. He underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the rest of the season. He went 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA before the injury.
The Astros hope that the right-hander is able to re-join the rotation at some point this season. Houston is down Justin Verlander, who threw just before the All-Star break as he recovers from a neck injury.
The Astros have also lost starters Cristian Javier and José Urquidy to Tommy John surgery and neither will return before the second half of 2025. JP France underwent shoulder surgery that ended his season.
As for Caratini, he is on a rehab assignment with the FCL Astros. He hasn’t played in a game since June 20 with a left hip flexor strain. Before the rehab assignment, he was sent to the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., for live batting practice and other baseball activities.
In his first rehab game with the FCL Astros he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.
The Astros hope to have Caratini back after the All-Star break. Before the injury he was batting .248 with four home runs and 17 RBI as the primary back-up to Yainer Diaz.
Houston entered the All-Star break as one of the hottest teams in the American League and had trimmed Seattle’s lead in the American League West down to one game. The Astros get a crack at the Mariners right away when they start a six-game west coast road trip at Seattle on Friday, followed by a three-game set at Oakland on Monday.
Houston is back in Minute Maid Park on July 26 when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates.