Potential Astros Outfield Target Deemed Top Trade Chip This Season
The Houston Astros are off to a slow start this year and the offense has emerged as a major concern.
This winter, the Astros made the decision to shake things up on their roster. Looking at the state of the payroll, the team decided to trade star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs before letting him hit free agency after this campaign.
Furthermore, they also saw Alex Bregman leave in free agency, creating a massive void in the lineup.
Even though they suffered some massive losses in the batting order, they did add some quality players as well, like Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes. However, slow starts around the lineup have resulted in a poor start.
While it’s hard to figure out the direction of Houston currently, at the bare minimum they are in a bit of a retool now.
However, there is still a lot of talent on this roster and this is a team that, once the lineup turns it around a bit, can still contend.
It will be interesting to see how the team handles the trade deadline and a lot will likely depend on their position in the standings. If they are struggling, becoming a seller is possible. However, if they have a chance to make the postseason, going after an outfielder to help the lineup makes a lot of sense.
Kerry Miler of Bleacher Report recently spoke about a potential target for the Astros, Luis Robert Jr., on the trade market being one of the top trade chips this season.
“No matter how well he plays, the White Sox aren't going to be a contender. They're not going to be a contender any time soon, either, so hanging onto a player costing $15M this season with $20M club options for each of 2026 and 2027 just doesn't make much sense.”
Even though the Chicago White Sox have a couple of wins already this season, this is a team that still has a long ways to go before contending again.
Even though Robert is still young and under team control, they are paying him a good amount of money, and he won’t help them win many more games with the lack of talent around him.
However, while there is a lot of potential with his game, injuries are a concern. Robert has played in over 100 games just once in his career, but that was a great season in 2023.
That year, the slugger slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, and 20 stolen bases.
For a Houston team that has struggled offensively, especially from their outfield, Robert makes a lot of sense as a trade target.
It was a bit surprising that he wasn’t dealt this winter, but if he heats up, his value could increase exponentially.