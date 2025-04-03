Predicted All-Star Nod Will Bolster Free Agency Earnings for Astros Ace
The Houston Astros knew that there were some question marks with their offense entering the 2025 regular season.
Replacing two stars such as third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker was never going to be easy. They have been incredibly productive over their tenures with the franchise as homegrown players and replicating what they did was going to be virtually impossible.
As established star such as Yordan Alvarez struggling as much as he is certainly doesn’t help the cause out of the gate, as the team currently has only one starter, left fielder Jose Altuve, who is hitting over .200.
Things should even out eventually at the plate, but it is clear the strength of this team, as currently constructed, won’t be their offense.
That puts some pressure on the pitching staff, who wasn’t without some defections of their own this offseason, to perform at a high level.
Luckily for the Astros, they have one of the best aces in the game anchoring their staff: Framber Valdez.
He has been one of the most consistent starters in baseball since moving into the rotation full-time during the 2020 COVID-19-shortened campaign.
Valdez has finished in the top nine of the Cy Young Award voting in three straight years and top 11 in four out of the last five.
His game isn’t predicated on overpowering opponents with triple digit heat. Instead, he relies on pinpoint control to limit damage, inducing weak contact regularly and a ton of ground balls.
His 62.1% ground ball rate is way above the league average of 42.6%, which helps him keep his ERA low as he pitches to contact and has done a great job of improving his control and not limiting walks in recent years.
He is off to a great start in that regard again in 2025, as he threw seven shutout innings against the New York Mets, allowing only four hits and two walks while hitting one batter, to go along with four strikeouts.
Only 90 pitches were needed to get through his seven frames, getting off to a wonderful start to prove Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report correct.
The baseball writer recently did a piece highlighting way-too-early 2025 MLB All-Star rosters and the Houston ace is one of the eight starting pitchers he believes will make the team.
It would be his third trip to the All-Star Game in his career, further bolstering his odds of cashing in as a free agent after the season.
The only thing that will keep him from receiving a true megadeal in free agency is his age; he is going to be 32 years old on Opening Day next year.
On the back end of his prime, a massive long-term deal may not materialize, but adding a third All-Star nomination to his resume can only help when he and his representatives are at the bargaining table, whether it be with the Astros or another team.