Previously Retired Houston Astros Pitcher Will Get Career Restarted This Spring

The Houston Astros have invited a pitcher of theirs who previously retired to minor league camp.

May 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Tyler Ivey (63) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
All eyes are going to be on the Major League Spring Training camp for the Houston Astros when that time comes, because fans will be looking to see how this team is shaping up after a busy winter which ushered in some change.

At the start, it looked like neither Kyle Tucker nor Alex Bregman would be back with the team, but there is some momentum starting to pick up on the star third baseman returning even if it's a longshot.

However, one of the best stories in baseball could be happening in the Astros' minor league camp taking place at the same time as their big league one.

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Houston has invited pitcher Tyler Ivey to camp almost three years after he announced his retirement from the sport of baseball in May 2022.

Ivey cited burnout as a reason for him stepping away from the game. He also dealt with pain in his throwing elbow after suffering a sprain to his UCL, something that limited him to only five outings during the 2021 campaign.

Now he says he's healthy, and with this invite to minor league camp, that could be the exact lifeline that gets his career back on track.

"Ivey, 28, will report to West Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 10 as part of a minor-league minicamp that runs simultaneously with major-league spring training. Doing so will allow Ivey extra time to build up, be seen by the major-league coaching staff and, possibly, throw innings in Grapefruit League games," writes Rome.

Formerly a third-round pick in the 2017 draft by the Astros, he was ranked within their top 10 prospects multiple times during the early stages of his career. He made his Major League debut on May 21, 2021 and pitched 4.1 innings where he gave up four earned runs on six hits.

It will be interesting to see how Ivey performs during camp, but with a good showing, perhaps he can make his way back to The Show at some point.

