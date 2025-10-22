Recently Retired Former Astros Catcher Expresses Interest in Managing Someday
The Houston Astros had a difficult 2025 season, in which they missed out on the postseason for the first time in a long while. They have a lot of work to do to get back to form, especially when it comes to training and injury prevention, which was one of their biggest issues this year. Before that opportunity came around, though, one of their former long-time catchers retired right before the offseason.
That catcher is Martin Maldonado, who chose to hang up the cleats following a 15-year career spent in many places across the MLB. Now, he has the opportunity to pursue other goals in life, and it seems as though one of his goals may be remaining tied to baseball long-term in a managerial role.
With how much experience he picked up over the years, and how great he truly was as a baseball player and person, it is clear that he would make a promising pick for whichever franchise ended up deciding to hire him. 15 years of experience is not quick to come by, nor something that is taken lightly when it comes to finding a managerial job, or even a positional coach job to start things off.
What Did Maldonado Say in a Recent Interview Regarding His Future?
In a recent interview, Maldonado was quoted, saying the following regarding his future in life and in baseball, by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com:
"I want to stay in the game...I just got to see whatever offer, whatever job is coming next and deliberate that with my family and see what is best for me and the family. My goal is to manage in the future. You’ve got to take it step by step."
It will be extremely intriguing to see Maldonado return to baseball at some point when given an opportunity to do so. He would likely make a very promising catcher coach due to his experience with so many teams over the years, catching for so many outstanding pitchers, and making many of them better with his calls.
Having him return to Houston eventually would be a great storyline as well if the two sides ended up finding an agreement, whether that be as his first coaching gig or down the road. The history between the franchise and him is a strong bond, and a World Series title in 2022 as he neared retirement only made that bond more valuable.