Astros Boss Reveals Highly Concerning Injury Update on Star Closer Josh Hader

The Houston Astros dealt with what felt like an endless stream of injuries during the 2025 season, and it ended up resulting in them missing the playoffs for the first time in close to a decade.

With a new season upon the team, the hope is that they will get some better luck this year in that department, but on day one of spring training, there's already some serious concern in the bullpen. Manager Joe Espada revealed to media on Wednesday that star closer Josh Hader -- who missed significant time last year -- is already dealing with a new issue.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Espada told press that Hader experienced arm soreness before a bullpen session and that imaging revealed "bicep inflammation." Though he is schedule to resume a throwing program, neither Espada nor general manager Dana Brown could answer whether the six-time All-Star would be ready for Opening Day.

Hader's Opening Day Status Now in Question for Astros

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"I don't know really the timeline on it," Brown said Wednesday when asked about Hader's status to begin the year. "He's been feeling good for a few days and is gonna throw again today...he's gonna be fine, at the end of the day he was building up and this is expected, you're gonna get soreness when you're coming off an injury. I feel confident he's gonna be alright."

The words from Brown are certainly more vague than Houston fans would like to hear, but it is encouraging that Hader is not being shut down entirely from throwing -- at least for now -- and is scheduled to resume his program.

Hader himself also said that he feels good, but is a couple of weeks behind in his progression, which could point to a potential start to the year on the injured list.

Clearly, this becomes something worth monitoring over the coming week though, and if the resumed program does not go well, it could be a disaster brewing for the team.

Hader is Absolutely Critical to Astros Success This Season

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader celebrates | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Hader has not pitched in a big league game since the middle of August after a shoulder capsule issue presented himself which he was unable to work his way back from, so any sort of setback from that injury is going to set off some red flags.

He was having a sensational 2025 season with a 2.05 ERA and 0.854 WHIP with a 2.3 bWAR over the course of 52.2 innings, striking out 76 batters and walking just 16.

Down the stretch of 2025, his presence was greatly missed, and while Houston has done a nice job of building some extra depth in the bullpen this offseason, having a healthy Hader is of course going to be a massive part of the plan.

As things develop in the coming week or so, Astros fans will be anxiously awaiting a further update on the status of Hader.

