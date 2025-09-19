Return of Issac Paredes Allows Astros to Move Yordan Alvarez to Injured List
The Houston Astros could afford to finally make a move on Yordan Alvarez on Friday as they were ready to activate infielder Isaac Paredes from the injured list.
The move, announced pre-game, put Alvarez on the 10-day IL with a sprained left ankle and allowed Houston to activate Paredes, who at one point was thought to be lost for the season due to a hamstring injury.
Alvarez suffered his injury on Monday against the Texas Rangers. Major League rules only allow teams to back-date IL moves for three days, so the earliest Alvarez can return is next Friday. So, he’ll be on the shelf for this weekend’s huge matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Returns
Paredes was in the lineup for Friday’s game and was the designated hitter, the spot normally reserved for Alvarez. With Carlos Correa now the everyday third baseman, Paredes will likely be the DH until Alvarez returns. After that, Houston may need to get more creative with the lineup to get Paredes in there.
But the Astros are thrilled to have the depth. Houston acquired Paredes, along with outfielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski, in December in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Kyle Tucker. Before his injury, Paredes proved to be a snug fit for the Astros’ offense. He slashed .259.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 94 games. He also had 15 doubles and one triple.
He suffered the hamstring injury in July and was eventually moved to the 60-day IL. At the time, there was concern that he was done for the season. It was a move that prompted Houston to trade for Correa, a former shortstop who helped them win the 2017 World Series. He’s been a good fit at third base So, in the future, Houston will have to find a new spot for Paredes in a crowded infield.
Losing Yordan Alvarez
This is the second time this season that Alvarez has been on the injured list. He missed three months with what the Astros called right hand inflammation. Eventually, it was discovered that he had a small fracture in the bone, which delayed his return to Aug. 26.
He has been one of the hottest hitters in the game since he returned and for the year, he has slashed .273/.367/.430 in 48 games with six home runs and 27 RBI.
Alvarez was out of the walking boot that he has been in the past few days and moving around, as reported by multiple outlets including MLB.com. Manager Joe Espada said the Astros are hopeful for Alvarez’s return but aren’t putting a timetable on it. With Paredes back, Houston can afford to be a bit more patient.