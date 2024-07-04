Houston Astros Connected To Potential Trade for Cubs' Star
The Houston Astros are beginning to be a team that could buy ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month. Over their last 13 games, they have gone 11-2. That has placed the Astros in legitimate postseason contention.
At this point in time, they are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West division.
Looking ahead to the trade deadline, a move or two could make them a serious contender. They have been linked to quite a few different names, with first base being a heavy favorite as a position they could target in trade discussions.
Another name has come up as a potential target for Houston. That name is Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger.
Bleacher Report took a look at the top 10 teams who could trade for Bellinger. The Astros were ranked No. 8 on the list.
"The Astros would hypothetically use Bellinger at first base, where they've gotten a league-low minus-1.6 rWAR. But this is another team that needs arms more than bats, and their own payroll question is notably a luxury tax-related one."
Obviously, Houston needs to seriously target pitching. However, depending on the price, Bellinger would be a major luxury addition.
During the 2024 season with the Cubs, Bellinger has played in 73 games. He has hit .274/.334/.427 and has also hit nine home runs to go along with 36 RBI.
At 28 years old, Bellinger is still very much in the prime of his career. There is the potential for this to be a long-term fit as well.
Bellinger has two years left on his contract following the 2024 season. That being said, he does have opt-outs in each of the next two years. There is a decent chance he could opt out of his current deal after this season and look for a long-term contract.
If things work out well with the Astros, signing him long-term would make sense. Bellinger wants to find a long-term home, but he wants to get paid fairly.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to monitor the Cubs in the coming few weeks. If they opt to sell ahead of the deadline, Houston should absolutely register interest in trading for Bellinger if the price is right.