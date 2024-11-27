Rumored Houston Astros Target Reportedly Willing to Change Positions
The Houston Astros are waiting to see what Alex Bregman decides regarding his free agency.
As one of the best players available this cycle, the two-time World Series champion would bring production and leadership that every team across Major League Baseball covets.
The Astros have reportedly put an offer on the table to keep Bregman as part of this Astros roster going forward, but it sounds like they could be far off on getting something done based on some new information coming out.
If Houston isn't able to sign him, they would have to quickly pivot so they can replace his production.
Someone seen as a possible option is Nolan Arenado.
The elite defender and slugger has reportedly been made available for trade this winter by the St. Louis Cardinals as they look to slash payroll and start rebuilding after they have underachieved the past few years.
Arenado would be able to slide into third base and limit the damage the Astros would suffer by losing Bregman to another team.
A new wrinkle was added to his situation, though.
"Now, as the Cardinals shift directions and contemplate trading Arenado, the 10-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman is willing to play first base, or at least less at third, to create roster flexibility for a potential new team, league sources briefed on his situation say," per Katie Woo of The Athletic,
That's interesting for Houston.
If Bregman isn't back, then they would largely be looking at third basemen to replace his production, so Arenado moving to first wouldn't necessarily be something they'd be interested in.
It would allow them to play some of their younger guys like Shay Whitcomb and Zach Dezenzo at the hot corner against some left-handed pitchers, but the defense of that duo doesn't compare to what Arenado can bring, so it seems unlikely that's something the Astros would deploy often.
If anything, this is a negative for Houston.
Teams looking for first base options could now get into the mix for the eight-time All-Star, potentially driving up the asking price.
Everything in the offseason right now is just a contingency plan for the Astros.
Their priority is to re-sign Bregman and figure things out at first base going forward once they know their franchise cornerstone is locked into a contract, but if he does decide to leave town, things might have just become a bit more difficult for Houston to find his replacement.