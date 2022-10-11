Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM

San Francisco Giants Hire Away Houston Astros Assistant GM
The Houston Astros announced Monday night the San Francisco Giants hired Pete Putila as their next general manager. Putila — who was the Astros assistant general manager — had been with the Astros' organization since 2011.
Putila has been credited with much of the player development structure instilled in Houston's system. Starting as baseball operations intern during the 2011 season, he climbed the ranks, holding numerous positions on the Major League and minor league sides.
Putila starts as the Giants general manager effective immediately. And while his role in Houston's front office is left unfilled, general manager James Click noted Tuesday the Astros won't look to make any moves in the office during the postseason.
Click's contract is up at season's end. Owner Jim Crane hasn't publicly disclosed any plans for how Houston's front office will shape this offseason.
Current minor league coaches in Houston's system posted their thanks to Putila on Twitter, including Astros Dominican Summer League manager Marce Alfonsin and Florida Complex League hitting coach Sean Buchanan.
