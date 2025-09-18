Serious Injury Doesn't Keep Astros' Josh Hader Off Former MLB Exec's Award Ballot
The Houston Astros have had to overcome a remarkable amount of injuries this season to key contributors on their roster. Arguably, the most shocking loss was that of closer Josh Hader. Coming into the 2025 season, he had never been on the injured list before in his career. Alas, the injury bug even bit him this year.
The talented lefty is dealing with a shoulder capsule strain. He has not pitched since Aug. 8 and it doesn’t feel like he will be getting back on the mound this year. It has been a brutal blow to the Astros' bullpen. Bryan Abreu has moved into the closer’s role, but things ahead of him are shaky with a lack of right-handed options.
Replacing a player of Hader’s caliber is easier said than done. A six-time All-Star, he was in the midst of arguably the most dominant season of his career. It is why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) had him on his award ballot despite missing nearly the final two months of the campaign.
Josh Hader Finishes Third in Jim Bowden's AL Relief Pitcher of the Year Ballot
The former MLB executive revealed his selections for every award in the American League. For the Mariano Rivera Award, given to the best relief pitcher, Hader finished in third place. Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox was selected as the winner, with Andres Munoz of the Seattle Mariners finishing as the runner-up.
As Bowden noted, had Hader not gotten hurt, this race would have been in a dead heat right to the very end. Chapman has been dominant, but Hader was performing at an incredibly high level in his own right. Through 48 games and 52.2 innings, he had a 2.05 ERA and 28 saves.
He had racked up 76 strikeouts and was among the most impactful players in baseball. Despite his role as a closer, he registered a 2.3 bWAR. That is the fourth-highest single-season mark in his career despite making his fewest appearances in a 162-game campaign other than his debut in 2017.
His loss has certainly been felt at the end of games. Manager Joe Espada is comfortable with Abreu taking over in the ninth inning, but someone has to emerge to replace him in the setup role. Bryan King and Steven Okert have both been excellent. But it is hard to have much confidence in the duo of Craig Kimbrel and Enyel De Los Santos as the right-handed options in late-game situations.