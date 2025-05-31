Should Astros Go All In With Trade for Former NL Cy Young Winner?
The Houston Astros are in good position to compete for the American League West title once again and even grab a Wild Card spot if they fall just short.
That effort has come on the backs of several players having career years like Jeremy Peña, Jake Meyers and Isaac Paredes.
But it's also come despite the horrendous pitching injuries.
Hayden Wesneski is out for the whole year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Cristian Javier will have to wait for the second half of the season to make his debut. J.P. France will likely not return until the All-Star break. And Luis Garcia, who has not pitched since 2023, won't be back until August at the very earliest.
With so much uncertainty, the Astros are in a tough spot when it comes to the deadline. But if they want to buy a pitcher to give themselves a safety blanket against any rehab setbacks, there's a clear answer.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put out a list of players who could be "up for grabs" at the July 31 trade deadline, and one of those names was Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.
Alcantara, 29, won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022.
He's had a rough going in 2025 with an 8.47 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. But his arsenal has stayed pretty consistent.
He's a true five-pitch pitcher with a fastball, changeup, sinker, curveball and slider that all clock in several miles per hour faster than the average for right-handed pitchers, according to Baseball Savant.
There are a lot of tools the Houston pitching staff can work with.
With Framber Valdez back performing well, the rotation has some hand-dominance flexibility. Many of the guys the Astros are waiting on to get healthy are righties like Alcantara, so he would be filling that hole perfectly should any setbacks arise.
Also, since Alcantara is having such a rough season, the price for him is probably at the lowest it will ever be, meaning Houston won't have to sacrifice a massive chunk of its farm system to get him if they believe he is the missing piece to help them win another World Series.