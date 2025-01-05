Inside the Astros

Son of Houston Astros Legend Signs Deal With Kansas City Royals

The son of a Houston Astros franchise legend has signed a deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Brad Wakai

Jun 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Cavan Biggio (6) in position against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium
Jun 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Cavan Biggio (6) in position against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

At this point in time, the Houston Astros are fairly set with their roster.

They used Kyle Tucker to get back a third baseman in Isaac Paredes who was an insurance policy in case they couldn't get something worked out with Alex Bregman, and after they signed Christian Walker to take over at first base, they also solved that issue.

The only area they are eyeing right now is left field, preferably adding a left-handed-hitting option who can platoon with Mauricio Dubon.

Because they are well positioned across their infield, there really wasn't a chance they would bring in Cavan Biggio, son of franchise legend Craig Biggio, despite him being avaialable on the open market.

Once a promising player for the Toronto Blue Jays during his first two years in Major League Baseball, his career steadily declined until he became a journeyman this past season by playing for three different teams.

Now, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, Biggio has found his next team after signing a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old is looking to get things back on track after failing to post an OPS+ above the league average of 100 since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

Biggio saw his role decrease the following season, and when his batting average plummeted in 2022, he fell out of favor with the Blue Jays until he was designated for assignment this past summer before being shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He didn't last long there, though, getting released in August. He later signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants, but didn't appear in an MLB game until they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in September.

Biggio will look to turn things around as the utilityman for the Royals, trying to make an impact on a team that has their sights set on contending in the American League.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News