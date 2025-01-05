Son of Houston Astros Legend Signs Deal With Kansas City Royals
At this point in time, the Houston Astros are fairly set with their roster.
They used Kyle Tucker to get back a third baseman in Isaac Paredes who was an insurance policy in case they couldn't get something worked out with Alex Bregman, and after they signed Christian Walker to take over at first base, they also solved that issue.
The only area they are eyeing right now is left field, preferably adding a left-handed-hitting option who can platoon with Mauricio Dubon.
Because they are well positioned across their infield, there really wasn't a chance they would bring in Cavan Biggio, son of franchise legend Craig Biggio, despite him being avaialable on the open market.
Once a promising player for the Toronto Blue Jays during his first two years in Major League Baseball, his career steadily declined until he became a journeyman this past season by playing for three different teams.
Now, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, Biggio has found his next team after signing a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.
The 29-year-old is looking to get things back on track after failing to post an OPS+ above the league average of 100 since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
Biggio saw his role decrease the following season, and when his batting average plummeted in 2022, he fell out of favor with the Blue Jays until he was designated for assignment this past summer before being shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He didn't last long there, though, getting released in August. He later signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants, but didn't appear in an MLB game until they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in September.
Biggio will look to turn things around as the utilityman for the Royals, trying to make an impact on a team that has their sights set on contending in the American League.