Son of Houston Astros Legend Gets DFA’d for Second Time in 2024
Cavan Biggio is set to hit the waiver wire for the second time this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers designated the 29-year-old for assignment on Monday, per The Athletic.
He is the son of Houston Astros legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.
The Dodgers picked Biggio up in June in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays who designated him for assignment on June 7. Los Angeles sent pitcher Braydon Fisher to the Blue Jays for Biggio and cash.
The Dodgers DFA’d Biggio to make room for first baseman Freddie Freeman to come off the restricted list. Freeman had been away from the team while his son was receiving medical treatment.
It’s not clear if the Astros were interested in picking up the younger Biggio had he cleared waivers in June.
With the NL West-leading Dodgers, he played in 30 games and batted .192/.306/.329/.635 with three home runs and 10 RBI.
Before Toronto DFA’d him, Biggio was batting just .200/.323/.291/.614 with two home runs and nine RBI in 44 games.
The second baseman is now batting .197/.316/.306/.622 with five home runs and 19 RBI. He is on pace for the worst offensive season of his career.
Within seven days he can either be traded or placed on outright or unconditional release waivers. There’s a chance that he could return to Los Angeles and be assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City if he is not claimed by anyone. He could also declare free agency if no one claims him.
He played parts of six seasons with the Blue Jays, as he slashed .227/.343/.382/.725 with 48 home runs and 176 RBI. He’s proven to be a useful player for Toronto, as he’s played every position except pitcher and catcher.
He’s played the majority of his 520 career games at second base, just as his dad did for the Astros.
The Blue Jays made him a fifth-round pick in 2016 and he signed a $300,000 bonus to join the organization. Toronto called him up on May 24, 2019, and he made his Major League debut that day.
Born in Houston, the younger Biggio went to St. Thomas High School and played three collegiate seasons at Notre Dame. He batted .272 with 15 home runs, 70 RBI, and 33 stolen bases in his career with the Fighting Irish. He was also an All-Star in the 2015 Cape Cod League.
The elder Biggio is one of a handful of players with 3,000 career hits and he’s one of three Astros with at least 2,000 hits with the team. His 3,060 hits leads the franchise. He also had 668 doubles, 291 home runs, 1,175 RBI, 414 stolen bases, and a .281 batting average.