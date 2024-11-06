Inside the Astros

Super Agent Reveals Houston Astros Star Underwent Surgical Procedure

Right before he's set to make a massive free agency decision, the Houston Astros star player reportedly underwent a surgical procedure.

Brad Wakai

Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) walks on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park
Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) walks on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros are working on re-signing Alex Bregman.

That has been the party line from general manager Dana Brown ever since they weren't able to work out a deal before this past season began, but with extension conversations officially underway, the executive reveals they feel good about where they are at in the process.

For Astros fans, that is music to their ears.

Despite winning the World Series in 2022, they had to endure seeing two of their franchise staples walk out the door in free agency when George Springer and Carlos Correa departed.

Houston is hoping that doesn't happen with Bregman, someone who has emerged into one of the best players in this organization's history and is still in his prime years ready to help this club chase their third championship.

But as his free agency decision looms, his agent also revealed he underwent a surgical procedure.

It's interesting Scott Boras would reveal that bit of information right now.

The super agent is known for getting the most amount of money for his clients, and willingly sharing that Bregman had surgery to remove a bone chip from his elbow is certainly an interesting strategy when trying to achieve that goal, but he might have also figured it would have gotten out eventually so he didn't want to "hide" anything for a lack of a better term.

There's also no indication this is anything serious or will hinder what Bregman can do throughout the rest of his career, so the next thing to take from what Boras said is that the star third baseman will be ready for Spring Training.

Which camp will he be in, though?

The Astros are certainly hoping it's there's, but that remains to be seen as both sides continue to negotiate a contract.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News