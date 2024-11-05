Houston Astros GM Believes They Have 'Really Good Chance' to Re-Sign Their Star
What Houston Astros fans will be paying attention to early this offseason is everything surrounding the free agency of their superstar third baseman Alex Bregman.
After failing to work out an extension with him prior to this past campaign, the Astros ran the risk of him hitting the open market as one of the best players at his position this winter.
That's exactly what has transpired, especially after he secured his first Gold Glove award.
But, Houston will continue to work with Bregman and his agent Scott Boras regarding getting something finalized that makes sense for both parties, and based on what Robert Murray of FanSided reported, they are feeling confident that might happen.
The two sides have reportedly had "a lot of discussions" per general manager Dana Brown, and he even went so far to say, "I think we have a really good chance" of re-signing him.
That development is certainly music to the ears of Astros fans, especially with a World Series window that seems to be closing after their first playoff elimination prior to the ALCS in seven years. Keeping Bregman on this roster would certainly allow them to keep the opening cracked as the front office looks to bolster their weaknesses.
Without the star third baseman on this team, that would make it difficult for Houston to contend with some of the rising teams across the American League, especially if Bregman is signed by one of those teams searching for lineup and fielding upgrades.
This continues to be something that needs to be monitored, but based on what the Astros' executive said, there seems to be some growing optimism he will be back with the franchise who drafted him on a long-term deal.