There's Major Concern Houston Astros Lose MVP Candidate in Free Agency
After the Houston Astros were eliminated from the 2023 playoffs in disappointing fashion on their home field, it was expected there would be minor adjustments made to their roster as they chased another World Series championship this season.
With a ready-made group already in place, there was little need to make drastic changes, but, they also lost three of their relievers in free agency as it looked like owner Jim Crane was willing to stand pat and not go over the luxury tax.
Then, he unexpectedly signed off on massive deals handed out to free agent Josh Hader and a contract extension for their franchise legend Jose Altuve.
Angst turned to optimism, and they looked like the favorites to come out of the American League once again.
But, there is also another side to the equation following those decisions.
With Alex Bregman scheduled to hit free agency after this year, and Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez having their contracts end following 2025, there's real question marks if the Astros are going to be able to keep three of their best players around moving forward.
Those concerns were amplified by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.
"With everyone is focused on [Juan] Soto in free agency this winter and wondering just how much more than $500 million he'll receive, all eyes will be on Astros All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker in a year," he writes.
Based on how the superstar right fielder is playing this season, it makes sense as to why he is someone every team is going to monitor.
Entering Wednesday's slate of games, Tucker leads Major League Baseball in home runs (18) and sits top five in on-base (.404) and slugging percentage (.605).
He's a legitimate AL MVP candidate, providing value at both the plate and in the field with a career defensive bWAR of 1.8.
Another factor in all of this is that Houston has yet to offer him a contract extension, although general manager Dana Brown says it's on their radar. Tucker said he's open to a long-term deal to stay with the franchise that drafted him No. 5 overall in 2015.
But, money talks, and if the Astros aren't able to get something done before his upcoming contract year, then he and his agent are probably more than happy to hit the open market based on the deal that Juan Soto eventually signs.