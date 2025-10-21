This Astros Prospect Is Continuing Strong 2025 in Arizona Fall League
The Houston Astros have seen multiple prospects from their farm system excel to start out the 2025 Arizona Fall League camapign.
Between names like Walker Janek and Anderson Brito, there’s been no shortage of Astros prospects making headlines during this showcase circut. 23-year-old Joseph Sullivan has included himself among those names with how he's performed.
Through his first five games in the desert, Sullivan recorded eight hits. He slashed .400/.480/.500. His .980 OPS ranks 13th among all Arizona Fall League hitters. Sullivan came across to score seven runs, while driving in five over his first handful of games.
While Sullivan hit 17 home runs over the course of the 2025 regular season, he’s still searching for that first longball in the desert. As far as extra-base hits go, he recorded one with a triple.
While he hasn't had much extra-base hit production over this stretch, Sullivan still ranks sixth on the Scottsdale Scorpions with his eight hits in the AFL. He notably has one more hit than one of the game's top prospects in Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers system.
A prospect who stole 42 bases this season, Sullivan swiped four over his first five games in the desert. He ranks third on the Scorpions roster with those four stolen bases, only behind a pair of Mets prospects in Nick Morabito and D’Andre Smith.
Getting This Performance From Joseph Sullivan Is Encouraging
It’s very encouraging to see Sullivan producing at this level. After excelling this season with High-A Asheville, he slumped at the plate following a promotion to Double-A. Over 31 games to end his 2025 campaign, he slashed .191/.357/.264 with the Corpus Christi Hooks.
Between both High-A and Double-A, Sullivan recorded a slash line of .220/.395/.403 over a 106-game stretch. He nearly reached the 20-20 home run and stolen base mark, though, finishing the year just three homers shy of the milestone.
It’ll be interesting to see how Sullivan takes the adjustments he’s made this fall into 2026. He’ll most likely spend a majority, if not all of that time, in Double-A, where he’ll undoubtedly look to make improvements from his initial stint this past season.
Until then, he’ll look to continue raising his stock in the Arizona Fall League. If he can continue to develop and improve like he’s doing now, he can stay true to his projected big league ETA of 2027. Sullivan's second full professional campaign will be one to watch very closely.