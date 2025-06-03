Three Exciting Astros Minor League Prospects to Watch This Summer
The Houston Astros don’t have a minor league system that many respect, but the talent is there if you look hard enough.
Entering June, the Astros have two pitchers that are developing into something special at the higher reaches of the system, along with a pitcher who is bucking for a promotion to Double-A.
With June upon us, here are three Houston Astros prospects to watch this month.
RHP Miguel Ullola
The 22-year-old right-hander could be the next starting pitcher to get the call from Triple-A Sugar Land. He’s already been named a pitcher of the week in the Pacific Coast League and he’s the No. 4 prospects in the Astros’ system, per MLB Pipeline.
The Dominican Republic native is in his fifth year of pro baseball and his first full season with the Space Cowboys. In nine starts he is 3-2 with a 3.55 ERA. He has struck out 45 and walked 21 in 33 innings. He is on pace to trim his ERA by a point for the third straight season.
With all of the injuries in the Astros’ starting rotation, Ullola may get a chance at some point this season. Just in the past two weeks, Houston lost Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco to Tommy John surgery.
RHP Alonzo Tredwell
Houston selected Tredwell in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft and the 23-year-old is starting to pick up steam at Class A Fayetteville.
He was just named the Carolina League pitcher of the week. He threw five scoreless, hitless innings in his only start and struck out four hitters.
After struggling at Fayetteville last season, he is on pace to, perhaps, get a promotion to High-A Asheville this season. He is 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA after nine games (five starts), as he has 39 strikeouts and 14 walks in 35.1 innings. He is not among the Astros’ Top 30 prospects.
RHP Brandon Walter
Walter has already made a spot start for the Houston Astros this season, as he went five innings and struck out five without allowing a run. The former Boston Red Sox draft pick — a 26th rounder — is trying to find a way to stick with the Astros the next time they call.
With Sugar Land, he is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 11 games (seven starts). He has 49 strikeouts against seven walks in 47.2 innings and is allowing batters to hit a career-low .177 against him.
Like Ullola, he could be called up on again if there are more injuries to the Astros’ starting rotation.