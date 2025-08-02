Top 5 Moments of Carlos Correa's Astros Career as He Returns to Houston
Goodness, is it ever a great time to be a Houston Astros fan.
Franchise legend Carlos Correa is back in the blue and orange after a two-plus year tenure with the Minnesota Twins thanks to a deal at the MLB trade deadline.
The former Astros shortstop will man third base with Isaac Paredes out for the rest of the season, and while he'll certainly provide a massive boost to the team's lineup, the emotional lift of his acquisition will arguably be even larger.
It's one that will be felt by both the fan base and the players in the clubhouse, as this team that just keeps finding ways to win after shedding stars every year has now added one of them back into the fold.
Correa's prior tenure in Houston was littered with clutch moments that will live on forever from the team's borderline-dynastic run that began with a World Series championship in 2017.
The former first overall draft pick was instrumental to so many of those postseason runs, always coming up clutch in the biggest moments.
There are so many to choose from, but here are the five most memorable and impactful plays from his Astros career.
5. Correa's Clutch Home Run from 2017 World Series Game 5 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 5 of the 2017 World Series was arguably one of the best baseball games ever played, and Correa had his say in the outcome.
Houston erased two three-run deficits and finally took control of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With a 9-8 lead and a runner on third, Correa stepped to the plate and skied a high fastball from Brandon Morrow into left. It just barely cleared the fence in front of the Crawford Boxes, and when it did, Correa let out an all-time fist pump as he rounded first base.
The Dodgers came back to tie the game, but Alex Bregman won it with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th to give the team a 3-2 series lead heading back to LA.
4. 'It's His Time:' Correa Blasts Go-Ahead Homer in Game 1 of 2021 ALCS vs. Boston Red Sox
The fact that this is not the number one moment on this list speaks to just how absurd Correa's postseason resume is.
Game 1 of the 2021 ALCS between the Astros and Red Sox was tied up at three apiece. The shortstop worked a strong at-bat against Hansel Robles that ended with another clutch moonshot into the Crawford Boxes to give Houston the lead for good at 4-3.
Always the showman, Correa immediately knew it was gone when it left his bat. He turned to the dugout and pointed to an imaginary watch on his wrist.
3. Correa Smacks Walk-Off Home Run in Game of 2020 ALCS vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Three big postseason walk-offs sit atop this list, and this one checks in at third because it came in a series the Astros lost, but it was a special moment nonetheless.
The 2020 campaign was a brutal one for Houston, plagued by the aftermath and blowback from the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, the team, and especially Jose Altuve, slumped for most of the regular season.
In the playoffs, the Astros proved they were still the Astros, handling the Minnesota Twins and Oakland A's in vintage form.
They then ran into a team-of-destiny type Tampa Bay Rays squad that promptly put up a 3-0 series lead over the Astros.
Houston battled back to force a Game 7, and Correa's home run to win Game 5 was the moment the possibility of a reverse sweep started to feel real.
2. Astros Take 2-0 Series Lead on Correa Walk-Off In Game 2 of 2017 ALCS vs. New York Yankees
The 2017 Astros looked well on their way to the World Series after taking Game 1 of the 2017 ALCS over the Yankees, but New York battled back in Game 2 to make it close.
A pitcher's duel between Justin Verlander and Luis Severino left a 1-1game in the bottom of the ninth with star closer Aroldis Chapman on the hill.
Correa stepped to the plate with Altuve on first base and worked a 3-2 count before ripping line drive to the right-center field gap.
Altuve ran hard, and catcher Gary Sanchez dropped the relay throw that beat Altuve to the plate, allowing Correa and Altuve to combine to deliver the game-winning run.
1. Correa Levels Series with Walk-Off Home Run in Game 2 of 2019 ALCS vs. New York Yankees
Just two years later, the Astros and Yankees met up in the ALCS once again. This time, New York stole Game 1 at Minute Maid Park to take a 1-0 series lead.
In a huge spot in the bottom of the 11th inning in a 2-2 game, Correa's turn in the order came up. He had a favorable matchup with lefty J.A. Happ on the mound, and he took full advantage.
Happ left a 94 mph fastball up in the zone and Correa quickly got to it and sent it over the right field wall in a hurry to send the crowd into a frenzy.
That ALCS went on to be perhaps the most iconic series win of this era of Astros baseball, as Altuve sent Houston to the World Series and the Yankees packing with a walk-off home run off Chapman in Game 6.
