What Grade Did Astros Receive From Former MLB Executive for Trade Deadline Work?
The Houston Astros headed into the 2025 MLB trade deadline with clear needs to address for the stretch run of the season.
General manager Dana Brown wanted a left-handed hitter, and it would be an added bonus if they played the infield. He was also seeking a No. 3 starter who could take the ball in a playoff game behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown.
Some, not all, of those goals were accomplished, which is why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) gave the team a solid, not great, “B-” grade for their work.
The biggest factor in that decision?
Bringing back former fan favorite Carlos Correa, who departed in free agency following the team’s 2017 World Series.
Failed medicals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants led to Correa landing with the Minnesota Twins, where he has been up until the trade deadline yesterday.
Now, he heads back to the first MLB franchise he played for in what was the most shocking deal of the day.
“The Astros’ reunion with Carlos Correa is special and as long as he can stay healthy for the remainder of his contract, then this could be a shrewd pickup. However, I’m concerned about the injury risk — now and in future years. The Twins agreed to pay $30 million of the $96 million guaranteed to Correa over the next three seasons, but it’s still a gamble for Houston,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Correa, who has played shortstop throughout his career, will be moving to third base, taking over for the injured Isaac Paredes, who could be lost for the season because of a hamstring injury.
As a contingency plan in case he cannot stay healthy, Houston made another good pickup, acquiring Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles.
A versatile infielder, he has played mostly third base in his career, but has experience at the Major League level at every spot on the dirt, providing depth across the board.
The much-needed left-handed bat comes in the way of outfielder Jesus Sanchez, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins.
Under team control through 2027, he could become the everyday left fielder, pushing Jose Altuve back to second base. Until Jake Meyers is healthy, he can help cover center field as well.
The only real miss for the Astros ahead of the deadline was not landing a starting pitcher.
They were reportedly in deep talks for Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres and Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins, but nothing was completed.
That had an impact on their overall grade as well, seeing as it was one of the things Brown discussed in the days leading into the deadline.
