Astros Make Flurry of Roster Moves Headlined by Return of Jeremy Pena
The Houston Astros were busy ahead of the MLB trade deadline, making several moves to bolster their roster for the stretch run.
That has led to multiple moves being made ahead of their return to the field tonight on the road against the Boston Red Sox.
As shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X, coming off the injured list is star shortstop Jeremy Pena, who last played on June 27 and has been dealing with a rib injury that stemmed from getting hit with a pitch.
After doing some rehab games earlier in the week, he is set to return to the Big League club. Along with Pena, the team has called up right-handed pitcher Nick Hernandez, who will replace Ryan Gusto on the roster.
Gusto was part of the trade package to the Miami Marlins that brought outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the Astros, addressing their need for a left-handed bat in the lineup.
Along with Sanchez, Houston also acquired a familiar face in Carlos Correa, acquired from the Minnesota Twins, and landed a much-needed upgrade for their infield depth, acquiring Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles.
Sanchez will be wearing No. 4. Correa will be donning No. 1 and Urias will be No. 29, per Rome.
To make room for all of the new additions, several other transactions were completed by the team.
Top prospects, infielder Brice Matthews and outfielder Jacob Melton, were both optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.
Veteran infielder Zack Short was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
Those updates were also shared by Rome on X.
All of the new players will be present for the game tonight against the Red Sox.
Correa is expected to take over at third base for the injured Isaac Paredes, who is dealing with a serious hamstring injury. Urias could play second base depending on whether the team keeps Jose Altuve in left field or not.
