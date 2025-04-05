Top Astros Minor Leaguers with Best Chance to be Top Prospect in 2026
The Houston Astros 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo ball bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Astros’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: 25% Walker Janek, C, 15% Ryan Forcucci, RHP, 15% First Round Pick, 15% Anderson Brito, RHP, 15% Migel Ullola, RHP
Walker Janek – Catcher – Asheville Tourists (A+) 15%
Janek was selected 28th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft and has quickly risen to become the fifth-ranked prospect in the Astros organization. He is defensively MLB-ready, well-known for his ability to shut down running games with impressive pop times and a 70-rated arm. His next step will be learning to collaborate with the excellent Astros pitching staff. His offensive performance will determine how quickly he reaches the major leagues.
Although he will start the season with Asheville, he is expected to spend most of the year at Double-A Corpus Christi.
Ryan Forcucci – RHP – FCL Astros (ROK) 15%
Drafted 101st overall in the 2024 MLB draft out of UC-San Diego, Forcucci is also quickly climbing the ranks within the Houston organization, currently sitting as the seventh-ranked prospect. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in June, he will miss all of 2025. Forcucci boasts a fastball that reaches up to 97 mph, plus a slider and strong command. At 22 years old, he will need to demonstrate health to move quickly through the system.
Anderson Brito – RHP – Fayetteville Woodpeckers (A) 15%
Brito, an international signing from Venezuela in 2023, made a significant leap in 2024, rising three levels to become the 11th ranked prospect in the Astros system. His four-seam fastball sits between 94-96 mph, and tops out at 100 mph, featuring a noticeable "rise" due to his smaller stature. Brito's secondary pitches need improvement, particularly his changeup, which could benefit from reduced speed to enhance vertical drop.
He will begin the season at single-A Fayetteville but is expected to move up quickly with better command and off-speed offerings.
Miguel Ullola – RHP – Sugar Land Space Cowboys (AAA) 15%
Ullola, an international signing from the Dominican Republic in 2023, has also moved rapidly through the Astros system, ranking 11th among prospects. His fastball sits at 95-97 mph with both vertical and horizontal movement, and he possesses a solid slider. While his secondary pitches require development, he will start the season at Triple-A Sugar Land.
Overall, the Astros’ best prospects are well-distributed throughout the system. While the highest-ranked players are at Triple-A Sugar Land, the greatest potential lies within the lower levels.
With Cam Smith now playing right field for the major league team, a new top prospect will need to emerge. This season is crucial in shaping the Astros' future, especially with the departures of Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman.
If the season takes a downturn, the major league roster could see significant changes, including potential call-ups from within the system.
Astros fans can expect mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm," focusing on players excelling and earning promotions, as well as those not initially listed.