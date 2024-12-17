Houston Astros Target Christian Walker Predicted To Sign With Yankees
As currently constructed, the Houston Astros have more question marks than they did entering the offseason.
There are a few interesting scenarios where they could deploy certain players at different positions than anticipated, but that likely depends on what Alex Bregman decides to do in free agency.
If Bregman returns to the Astros, Isaac Paredes likely moves to first base.
That position is now arguably the biggest area of need still on the roster.
That's been the case for the past 24 months, but Houston now has a few different options they could take that would allow them to boost first base.
Not only would signing Bregman help out, but they could also sign a veteran on the free agency market such as Christian Walker.
The slugger has been linked to the Astros multiple times over the past few months, but with their roster undergoing changes, does he still fit?
If anything, one could argue that Walker is as big of a fit now as he ever was.
It's a bit surprising he hasn't signed yet, but the expectation is for him to join a contender.
Houston fits that bill, but the New York Yankees could also interest him.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided believes the Yankees and Walker are a fit, predicting the veteran to sign with New York.
"The New York Yankees need a first baseman, and if they want to make a significant splash, they can trade for Cody Bellinger and sign Christian Walker. Their starting rotation is already one of the best in the league, and by adding Walker to a lineup that most likely sees Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Bellinger in it, they can keep the good times rolling in the Bronx. Walker has 95 HRs and 285 RBIs in his last three seasons and three consecutive Gold Gloves."
Any conversation about adding a first baseman is a tricky one right now.
Until Bregman picks a team, it's impossible to get a feel for where the Astros could go.
The only thing Houston has to be careful of here is getting caught in the middle.
If the front office allows Walker to sign with a team like the Yankees, and Bregman decides to sign elsewhere, the Astros could be without a viable first base option alongside Jon Singleton.
Dana Brown has multiple tough decisions, and it doesn't look like that'll get much easier until they figure out what to do at the corner of their infield.