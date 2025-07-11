Top Astros Prospects Remaining in Minors After Brice Matthews Promotion
The Houston Astros called up yet another prospect on Thursday with Brice Matthews being the latest to join the Major League squad.
Matthews will join Cam Smith, Jacob Melton and a handful of others as players who have made their MLB debuts this season.
It is a good problem to have, but the question now shifts to who will be the next star prospect. The Astros' farm system was already fairly thin compared to the rest of the league, but there are still some names to know for the next few years.
Here are a handful of youngsters still in the minors that could be the next top prospects for Houston:
C Walker Janek
Janek was the Astros' first-round selection just last year, so it makes sense that he would be in line to be the next star prospect. He is a defensive wizard and has bounced back nicely at the plate after a slow pro debut.
Over 51 games this season, he has posted a .270/.345/.449 slash line with six home runs and 20 RBI. Maybe most surprising about his game is the fact that he has 16 steals already this year.
The 22-year-old isn't the fastest, but he is athletic, aggressive and smart on the bases. If he can keep that production up in the Majors, he has the chance to be the third-ever catcher in the 20/20 club, joining Ivan Rodriguez and J.T. Realmuto.
RHP Miguel Ullola
Ullola continues to get better in the minors, but might end up getting called to the Majors before being named the top prospect over someone like Janek.
The 23-year-old has posted a 3.62 ERA over 15 starts at the Triple-A level this season. The main thing holding him back is that he has walked 42 batters in 59.2 innings.
His stuff looks unhittable at times, and he doesn't get hit very hard when they do make contact. He has also picked up 74 strikeouts already.
RHP Ryan Forcucci
Forcucci has yet to make his pro debut after undergoing Tommy John last June, but he has the chance to dazzle immediately when he finally does pitch again.
The 22-year-old was a strikeout machine in college and has a fantastic fastball thanks to solid velocity and a great delivery. It says a lot that they were willing to pay him just under $1 million despite his elbow injury and being selected in the third round.
OF Joseph Sullivan
This is a bit of a surprise/dark horse selection. Sullivan was a seventh-round pick last year, but has been super fun to watch since debuting.
He is currently the No. 11 prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings, but that should change before long.
Over 71 games in his first full professional campaign, Sullivan has posted a .242/.418/.484 slash line with 15 home runs, 35 RBI and 32 stolen bases.
