Inside the Astros

Top Astros Prospects Remaining in Minors After Brice Matthews Promotion

The Houston Astros farm system is thinning out with their top prospects being called up, but there are still some intriguing names to know.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros called up yet another prospect on Thursday with Brice Matthews being the latest to join the Major League squad.

Matthews will join Cam Smith, Jacob Melton and a handful of others as players who have made their MLB debuts this season.

It is a good problem to have, but the question now shifts to who will be the next star prospect. The Astros' farm system was already fairly thin compared to the rest of the league, but there are still some names to know for the next few years.

More News: Astros Named Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star Slugger Ahead of Deadline

Here are a handful of youngsters still in the minors that could be the next top prospects for Houston:

C Walker Janek

Janek was the Astros' first-round selection just last year, so it makes sense that he would be in line to be the next star prospect. He is a defensive wizard and has bounced back nicely at the plate after a slow pro debut.

Over 51 games this season, he has posted a .270/.345/.449 slash line with six home runs and 20 RBI. Maybe most surprising about his game is the fact that he has 16 steals already this year.

The 22-year-old isn't the fastest, but he is athletic, aggressive and smart on the bases. If he can keep that production up in the Majors, he has the chance to be the third-ever catcher in the 20/20 club, joining Ivan Rodriguez and J.T. Realmuto.

RHP Miguel Ullola

Ullola continues to get better in the minors, but might end up getting called to the Majors before being named the top prospect over someone like Janek.

More News: Astros Named Top Deadline Fit in Huge Trade for Royals Ace To Secure Rotation

The 23-year-old has posted a 3.62 ERA over 15 starts at the Triple-A level this season. The main thing holding him back is that he has walked 42 batters in 59.2 innings.

His stuff looks unhittable at times, and he doesn't get hit very hard when they do make contact. He has also picked up 74 strikeouts already.

RHP Ryan Forcucci

Forcucci has yet to make his pro debut after undergoing Tommy John last June, but he has the chance to dazzle immediately when he finally does pitch again.

The 22-year-old was a strikeout machine in college and has a fantastic fastball thanks to solid velocity and a great delivery. It says a lot that they were willing to pay him just under $1 million despite his elbow injury and being selected in the third round.

OF Joseph Sullivan

This is a bit of a surprise/dark horse selection. Sullivan was a seventh-round pick last year, but has been super fun to watch since debuting.

More News: Astros Slugger Gives Less Than Encouraging Response When Asked About Injury

He is currently the No. 11 prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings, but that should change before long.

Over 71 games in his first full professional campaign, Sullivan has posted a .242/.418/.484 slash line with 15 home runs, 35 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News