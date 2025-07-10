Astros Named Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star Slugger Ahead of Deadline
The Houston Astros are atop the American League West once again, looking like legitimate World Series contenders.
It isn’t a spot many people thought they would be in coming into the season, given how much talent they lost over the winter. A slow start combined with the injury bug ravaging their roster created plenty of obstacles to overcome, but they have gotten the job done once again.
Heading into play on July 10, the Astros have a record of 55-38, 6.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the divison.
The team is rolling despite not having star shortstop Jeremy Pena or designated hitter Yordan Alvarez in the lineup currently because of injuries.
Adding to the lineup is one of the tasks on the team’s to-do list ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
Finding a player to take over at second base full-time is likely their biggest need, but most importantly, they need to balance their lineup out.
Houston is too right-handed leaning, regularly putting out lineups that don’t include a single left-handed hitter.
That need could be addressed by making a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, as the Astros have been listed as a potential suitor for their All-Star designated hitter, Ryan O’Hearn.
“He's quietly (though perhaps not so much anymore) turned into a developmental win, boosting his stock from a Quad-A first baseman who struck out too much to a platoon ace who flirts with the 90-90 club. (That's 90% in-zone contact rate, 90 mph average exit velocity.),” wrote R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports.
Houston wouldn’t be alone in their pursuit of the left-handed slugger, with the Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves also being listed as potential suitors.
O’Hearn would present even more value to the Astros because he has been playing the outfield a little bit more this year and would be a perfect platoon partner for Christian Walker, who has struggled this season, at first base.
Despite being in an extended slump that began in June, he would still be a valuable addition to Houston because his numbers against right-handed pitching remain excellent.
In 250 plate appearances against righties, O’Hearn has a .299/.392/.500 slash line with 11 home runs, 10 doubles and 31 RBI.
In 51 plate appearances agianst southpaws, he is yet to hit a home run and has an underwhelming .606 OPS.
With plenty of right-hand hitting options, the Astros wouldn’t have to extend O’Hearn to face left-handed pitchers, setting up a great situation for both the team and player.
