Top Five Houston Astros Hitters, Pitchers to Watch During Spring Training
The Houston Astros have undergone a lot of roster transition this offseason. Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly are Chicago Cubs. Longtime third baseman Alex Bregman is now with the Boston Red Sox.
Despite those losses Houston has still put together a playoff-caliber roster. Let's take a look at five players to watch this spring that could help Houston maintain their decade-long run of success.
Jacob Melton, OF
Melton is a 24-year-old outfielder that the Astros selected with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. He's hit 38 home runs and stolen 76 bases over the last two years in the minors. He was also the franchise's No. 1 prospect before the arrival of Cam Smith.
Right fielder Chas McCormick and center fielder Jake Meyers are penciled in as bottom of the order hitters. If Melton has a big spring, he could push either player for a larger role in 2025.
Isaac Paredes, 3B
Paredes is expected to take over at third base after coming over from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade. Paredes is 26 years old and he could be viewed as Bregman's replacement, at least in the short term.
Paredes split time between the Tampa Bay Rays before getting dealt to Chicago midseason in 2024, posting a 2.7 bWAR between both clubs. In 2023 he hit 31 home runs while slashing .250/ .352/ .488 with a 4.2 bWAR for the Rays.
If the Astros are going to contend in the American League, Paredes needs to approach his career-best production of 2023.
Cam Smith, 3B
Smith just turned 22 years old and he also comes to Houston by way of the Tucker trade. The Cubs selected Smith with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft.
In just 32 games across three different teams in the minors last year, Smith slashed .313/ .396/ .609 with seven homers. Smith walked twice and scored a run in his first spring training game of 2025.
If the Astros end up winning the Tucker trade, chances are Smith develops into a difference maker sooner than later.
Hayden Wesneski, SP
Wesneski is the third player Houston acquired in the Tucker trade. He's a 27-year-old right hander and currently penciled into the back of the Astros rotation. He's pitched in 68 MLB games, making 22 starts with a 3.93 ERA over his three-year career.
He throws five pitches but leans heavily on his low to mid 90's four seamer, a sinker and his sweeper. Perhaps most encouraging about Wesneski is opposing batters hit just .215 against him last season.
Christian Walker, 1B
Walker hit 95 home runs while averaging a 3.8 bWAR over the last three years as an Arizona Diamondback. He'll bat in the middle of the order while replacing some of the offensive production lost in Tucker and Bregman's departures.
A change of scenery can be good for a veteran like Walker, who is 33 years old with 10 years of Big League experience. If Houston is going to continue to play winning baseball, they need Walker to at least maintain his current level of production.