Houston Astros Need Veteran Outfielder To Step Up in Absence of Kyle Tucker
The Houston Astros made some changes this offseason.
One of the biggest was when they shipped Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
Without Tucker, the Astros have an opening not only in their lineup, but in the outfield as well. Houston will be relying on Chas McCormick to fill those Tucker-sized holes.
MLB.com named their players with the most to prove in Spring Training, and McCormick is one of those guys.
The outfielder had a breakout year in 2023. He slashed .273/.353/.489 with a career-high 22 home runs, 70 RBI, 19 stolen bases and 110 total hits. That year allowed him to finish with a 3.6 WAR, and it looked like he was in line to become another great player for the Astros.
2024 was not as kind to him, though.
Last season, the former 21st-round pick had the worst year of his career. He finished with a .211 batting average, a .576 OPS, just five home runs and only 51 hits in 94 games played. He is, however, a valuable defender, finishing in the 90th percentile in OAA and 85th percentile in sprint speed.
That showing could be considered a fluke.
In his first three seasons, including 2023, the right-handed hitter hit .259 with a 117 OPS+, 50 home runs, 271 total hits and he was worth 7.3 Wins Above Replacement. He does have a high strikeout rate, but there is reason to believe McCormick had an outlier year in 2024.
Heading into Spring Training, he is expected to be the starting right fielder in 2025.
There are some other players trying to take his spot. Taylor Trammell comes in excited for a new opportunity, Mauricio Dubon can play some outfield, Jose Altuve might make the transition and Ben Gamel is another option.
If McCormick struggles the way he did last year, he will lose that starting job.
The Astros are going to have a lot of trouble replacing their All-Star slugger. None of his replacements are going to be able to replicate his near-MVP numbers. However, they do not have to. Houston will be just fine if McCormick can go back to hitting the way he did during his first three seasons in the big leagues.
They did not make any moves via trade or free agency in the offseason to bring in a right fielder. That shows the level of trust they have in McCormick to play the position.
Houston will need him to step up in a major way for them to succeed.