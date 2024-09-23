Two Intriguing Prospects Named Houston Astros Minor League Players of the Year
Since the Houston Astros have become perennial World Series contenders during this dynastic run, their farm system has continued to drop in the rankings by those who analyze prospects.
A lot of that has to do with the lack of top-end depth when they shipped out their best young pieces to get established veterans into the mix as they chased championships.
One of the reasons why Dana Brown was brought in to take over the general manager role with the Astros is to rebuild their pipeline, something he has a background in based on his history as a scout and during his four-year tenure with the prospect-savvy Atlanta Braves.
Houston won't be able to wave a magic wand and all of a sudden have one of the best farm systems in the sport, especially after they traded away three of their best minor leaguers at the deadline, but Brown and his staff have started putting things in place to begin drafting and developing at a high level, something the Astros did in the past.
When it comes to this season, though, there were some immediate positive developments.
Shay Whitcomb has been announced as their Minor League Player of the Year and Ethan Pecko was named their Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
Whitcomb might not come as too much of a surprise considering he was called up to the MLB on Aug. 16 and has stuck since his promotion. He's been productive by going 9-for-37 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and five walks across his 19 games, providing a solid defensive option off the bench as well.
One of the reasons why Houston felt comfortable calling upon him is because of how well he performed in Triple-A this season.
He slashed .293/.378/.530 with 25 homers, 46 extra-base hits, and 91 RBI in 108 games, reducing his strikeout numbers from triple digits the first three years of his professional career, to just 95 before he was promoted.
Whitcomb is ranked No. 14 in their pipeline, showcasing there might be more depth on the farm than initially expected.
As for Pecko, the second-year man might have been a bit overlooked since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, but he's made a statement during his time in the minors.
The right-hander reached Double-A this season, posting a 2.36 ERA across his seven outings and three starts there. He finished his campaign with a 3.47 cumulative ERA with three different affiliates, striking out 125 batters in 96.0 innings pitched.
It seems like the Astros are still trying to figure out if he's going to be a starter or come out of the bullpen during his career, but he should be on the rise in the prospect rankings after sitting No. 18 in their pipeline right now and winning this coveted honor.