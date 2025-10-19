Two Players Are Clear Trade Candidates for Astros This Offseason
The Houston Astros have a lot to figure out this offseason.
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, general manager Dana Brown will have his hands full when it comes to getting this franchise back into perennial contender status now that they haven't reached the ALCS for two years in a row.
One of the first steps will be assessing who is expendable on this roster, especially because there are major logjams in the infield and outfield following the acquisition of Carlos Correa and Jesus Sanchez ahead of this past season's trade deadline.
Trading from that surplus could be an option for the Astros. Not only would that free up some space, but it could also bring back some assets to help revive their ailing farm system. Who could be on the trade block this winter, though? There are two clear options.
Jesus Sanchez, Chas McCormick Could Be Trade Pieces
In an ideal world, Sanchez would have been the league average OPS+ hitter that he was for six years with the Miami Marlins when Houston acquired him. But unfortunately, he struggled to the tune of an OPS+ mark that was 31 points below the average of 100.
Still, he could be attractive to other teams out there since he has another year of team control in 2026 before hitting the open market, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get shopped. However, he's not the only one who could be dangled, as Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle (subscription required) also stated that Chas McCormick might be in a similar boat.
"Sanchez is projected to receive a raise to $6.5 million next season by MLB Trade Rumors, and his lack of production after the trade deadline could make him a trade or non-tender candidate this offseason. The same could apply to McCormick, who has a 63 OPS-plus in 158 games with the Astros over the past two seasons and is projected to earn $3.4 million next year," the insider wrote.
The Astros would prefer to move either one of them -- if not both -- instead of non-tendering them so they would get something back in return. But in all likelihood, the only one out of this duo with real value is Sanchez considering how much McCormick's performance has dropped off the past two years.
Perhaps there's a team or two that would take a chance on McCormick and give up an asset to acquire him in a trade, but if Houston is looking to move anyone this winter, then Sanchez will likely net the biggest return.