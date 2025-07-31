Astros Pull Off Another Trade Deadline Deal, Acquire Jesus Sanchez From Marlins
After a quiet start to the trade deadline, the Houston Astros have arrived.
First, they shocked the baseball world when they reunited with their former superstar Carlos Correa in a blockbuster deal that brings him back home from the Minnesota Twins.
Now, the Astros have added another notable player to the mix, with insider Michael Schwab being the first to report that they have acquired Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins.
Houston had been searching for some outfield help before the deadline, and they pulled it off with this move for Sanchez. The 27-year-old switch-hitter who bats from the left side of the plate has slashed .256/.320/.420 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI through 86 games this season.
Where he's going to play in the field will be interesting to see.
The majority of Sanchez's experience has come in right field, but star rookie Cam Smith has really taken to that position as an elite defender. How they adjust things, with the potential that Jose Altuve heads back to second base for the remainder of the year, will be something to monitor.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported the Astros shipped out MLB-ready pitcher Ryan Gusto, 13th-ranked prospect Chase Jaworsky and 19-year-old outfield prospect Esmil Valencia.
Sanchez is under club control through 2027 with two seasons of arbitration remaining, so it was going to cost a hefty price to land him. However, with just one top 30 guy being dealt to get this done, alongside a pitcher who owns a 4.92 ERA and an unproven prospect, this is a package that was a home run for Houston.
They got their left-handed-hitting outfielder who figures to play a major part with this franchise going forward.
