What Astros GM Dana Brown Is Telling Us — Without Actually Saying It

Few teams in baseball dealt with the kind of injury challenges that the Houston Astros saw in the 2025 season. At various points throughout the campaign, the injury reports looked more like a roster.

In total, 28 Astros players landed on the injured list in 2025. This included several of the organization’s most important contributors. Week after week, the Astros suffered. Key hitters like Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena both missed time, and it wasn’t just the hitters; the pitching staff was also hit hard.

When injuries piled up at the level Houston was inflicted last season, it was time for the organization to respond by examining all parts of the operation.

Changes Behind the Scenes

Hoston Astros player being evaluated by training staff | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The ripple effects from the amount of injuries were felt all across the roster and certainly in the win-loss columns. There were strains everywhere, including the starting rotation, bullpen, and lineup.

Dana Brown and the entire front office and management had a big task on their hands just trying to move players around to stay competitive.

The response the Astros have taken this offseason proves that Houston took notes and learned some lessons.

One of the quieter but possibly most significant changes during the offseason came off the field. The Astros moved on from head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall. This came as part of some broader changes to the coaching and performance staff.

The organization didn’t frame the move as a direct response to the injury crisis they suffered in 2025, but the timing is sure suspicious. Dana Brown knew it was time to reassess the approach to conditioning, recovery and workload.

Without stepping up to the podium to announce it, the changes behind the scenes told everyone that Brown knew the Astros could not afford another season where injuries were the headlines.

The Addition of Tatsuya Imai and Pitching Depth

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

On the field, Houston added Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai in an effort to prove just how serious the team views its pitching depth. Losing Framber Valdez in free agency was nearly a given, so the team had to face the reality of trying to add some depth while still keeping payroll in mind.

Imai arrives with a reputation in Japan of generating strikeouts and attacking hitters very aggressively. If his performance transfers over to the MLB, he could prove to be a very wise investment.

After the 2025 season, the Astros carried forward a lesson in understanding how quickly the pitching staff can become stretched too thin when injuries strike.

Brown took notice and took action. In a three-way team trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, Houston grabbed young right-hander Mike Burrows. He has upside that could help reinforce the rotation.

In a quieter addition, Ryan Weiss was added to hopefully chip away at those valuable innings when called upon. This was an insurance move for sure on the part of Brown. He appears to be set on stockpiling capable arms rather than investing heavily in aces. Whether that strategy will pay off will be seen early on in the season.

The Message Is Clear

Dana Brown didn’t have to spell it out; the message was clear leaving the 2025 season. The real question was what Brown would do about it.

The Astros believe they have the talent to compete and make it back to the postseason after missing it last year for the first time in nearly a decade.

Learning from past lessons and taking steps to correct them seems to be the message Brown is projecting. He is emphasizing depth, durability, and preparation. If nothing else, Houston showed us that you can never have too much pitching.