Watch: Astros Star Yordan Alvarez Mashes Three Home Runs in Blowout vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros came into yesterday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies needing a win badly. They had lost four out of their last five games and had looked to be slumping.
Yordan Alvarez was a huge part of powering the Astros to the big win. When all was said and done, Houston dominated the Phillies to the tune of a 10-0 final score.
Speaking of Alvarez, the star outfielder was a wrecking ball at the plate by himself. He ended up hitting three home runs and driving in four RBI.
Take a look at all three of Alvarez's home runs from the huge victory:
It doesn't get much more dialed in at the plate than Alvarez was yesterday. He's one of the best hitters in baseball, but even for him that kind of performance was massive.
Following his big game, Alvarez saw his overall season numbers jump. He has now hit 28 home runs to go along with 71 RBI. He has hit for a slashline of .311/.399/.564.
Houston improved to 71-62 on the season. They also maintained their three and a half game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West division race.
Spencer Arrighetti put together a masterful performance on the mound for the Astros as well. He completed 7.2 shutout innings, giving up just two hits, four walks, and striking out 11 batters.
With the win, the young starter moved to 7-11 on the year.
Hopefully, this will be the win that jumpstarts Houston and gets the team back on track.
Looking ahead at the next series for the Astros, they will take on the Kansas City Royals at home. It won't be an easy series, but they should have some positive momentum coming out of such a dominant win over a legitimate World Series contender.