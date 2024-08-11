Watch Houston Astros Teammates Celebrate Rookie’s First MLB Home Run
It was only a matter of time for Houston Astros rookie Zach Dezenzo. He was going to get his first Major League home run.
If it couldn’t happen at Minute Maid Park, well at least it happened at one of baseball’s iconic ballparks — Fenway Park in Boston.
The Astros continued their three-games series with the Red Sox on Saturday and Dezenzo, a right-handed hitter, pulled a pitch over the park’s Green Monster in left field.
Houston’s No. 4 prospect was called up on Tuesday and he’s already played a factor on the field, as he’s batting better than .300 and helped the Astros win two games against the Texas Rangers and Friday’s opener against Boston.
But a career milestone like this should be celebrated.
So, when Dezenzo returned to the dugout at Fenway his teammates did celebrate. Well, as Space City Home Network documented, it wasn’t exactly a raucous affair.
Yes, the veteran Astros gave Dezenzo the “silent treatment’ celebration, which is just as common as a high-five these days, depending on the circumstances of the home run.
It’s safe to say that if his dinger was a walk-off, the celebration would have looked much different.
Houston called him up and immediately installed him at first base, a position where it has had issues all season. Jose Abreu had a horrible first half, batting under .200 and was eventually released. Jon Singleton has been marginally better, and the trade of Joey Loperfido eliminated the possibility that the slugging outfielder might end up there one day.
Dezenzo was drafted out of Ohio State University in the 12th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft. Houston assigned him to Class-A Fayetteville and then promoted him to High-A Ashville to start the 2023 season.
He ended up at Double-A Corpus Christi by season’s end and put himself on the radar for a Major League call-up this year by slashing .304/.383/.531/.914 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 61 RBI.
Dezenzo started this season with Corpus Christi before he earned a promotion to Triple-A Sugar Land. He missed two months of the season due to an injury. But, in 38 games his batting average has held steady (.306/.386/.517/.903) with 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI.
Houston ends its series with Boston on Sunday as the Astros attempt to keep pace with the Seattle Mariners in the race to win the American League West.