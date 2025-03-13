Watch: Jose Altuve Goes Viral for Fumble at Left Field Wall Against Cardinals
The Houston Astros took part in a split squad double header Thursday afternoon.
Jose Altuve was part of the team that played the St. Louis Cardinals.
It has been known since the beginning of spring training that Altuve would make the switch to the outfield this year. He has been getting his reps in lately, and there have been some good moments.
However, there have also been some growing pains.
During the second inning of Thursday's game, Ivan Herrera hit a deep fly ball to left field off Spencer Arrighetti. Altuve drifted back to the wall, jumped, but missed.
Herrera ended up on third base on a play that should have been an out.
It was not an easy play, but is one that left fielders make in the MLB.
The 2017 American League MVP still has some more defensive work to do in the outfield. However, he is committed to the position, and should be expected to play more left field than second base this season.
As mentioned earlier, there have been some bright spots.
Altuve is an athlete, so he is capable of making the tough plays.
Jason Bristol of KHOU posted a video to X of Altuve making a play earlier in March that seems very similar to the one he misplayed on Thursday against the Cardinals.
The nine-time All-Star has the skills to be a solid left fielder.
He just needs to continue to get those reps.
Hit bat, on the other hand, has been good his whole career.
The Venezuelan is coming off a season in which he slashed .295/.350/.439 with 20 home runs in 152 games played. His .790 OPS was well above the league average.
The switch to left field should not have any effect on his ability to hit.
In spring training, Altuve entered Thursday's game with just three total hits in 18 at-bats. He went 0-for-3 on the day to drop his average to .143. His low batting average should not be any reason to worry since it is just spring training and his focus is currently on learning a new position.
Left field is not an easy position to learn, and Altuve is figuring that out the hard way.