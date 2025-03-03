Houston Astros Superstar Faces First Defensive Tests in Left Field
Jose Altuve made his second start in left field for the Houston Astros in a Grapefruit League contest against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park in West Palm Beach, Fla.
There was significant buzz surrounding the longtime second baseman on Saturday for his inaugural start in left field. However, since he was not tested defensively during that game, it turned out to be an easy day for him.
In baseball, players must have the desire for the ball to be hit to them. If they don't, the ball will often find them anyway. Although it hasn't been reported that Altuve shares this sentiment, the ball did find him twice in the first two innings on Sunday.
The first instance occurred due to an error by shortstop Luis Guillorme. Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz hit a ground ball to the right of Guillorme, who let the ball roll into left field. Altuve quickly charged in to make a play at the plate as Nationals first-baseman Nathaniel Lowe was attempting to score from second base. Unfortunately, Altuve's throw sailed up the third-base line, allowing the run to score.
Although Altuve reached the ball in shallow left field and didn't have a long throw to make, it's important to remember that when throwing from the outfield, players attempt to use four-seam grips and an overhand arm path to keep their throws straight.
“That first throw was kind of tricky because it wasn’t like a normal base hit and long throw,” Altuve said to reporters on-site, including the Houston Chronicle (subscription required). “It was like mid-distance so you don’t really know if you throw in the air or to the ground. But I think I’m going to learn and get better.”
This is one of the biggest adjustments to playing the outfield. Players can make all the throws playing second base from any angle or from the hip without much worry that the ball will sail.
Throws from the outfield are longer lever throws and have so much more time to move away from target, it is a skill that needs to be mastered.
His second play, was on a ball hit to left by Ruiz. Altuve made the correct 90 degree drop to his right shoulder and proceeded directly back on the ball over his head. He calmly made the catch on the run navigating the fence like he has made wall catches his entire life.
“I kind of saw the ball going high and I’m like, ‘OK, that’s going back,’” Altuve said. “I saw the wall, I saw the ball and I was like, ‘OK, that’s going to be interesting.’ So I got it and then I hit the wall. But I think it was a great play, great read. And I’m excited about it, I want to get more.”
Just after he made the catch, he tipped his cap to the Astros' bullpen in left-field who were showing their appreciation for their new left-fielder.
“They were cheering for me; they were really happy,” Altuve said. “They were helping me, too, saying ‘You’ve got room and all this stuff.’”
Altuve went 1-for-3 at the plate, marking his first hit in just six at-bats. When a player makes a position change, the concentration required for solid defense can detract from their focus at the plate, where Altuve usually excels. The good news is that he has more than three weeks to work out the rough edges, and the past two days have been a promising start.