Watch: Olympic Gymnastics Legend Throw Out First Pitch for Houston Astros
On Friday night, the Houston Astros welcomed their local Olympics legend home.
Simone Biles, one month removed from her exceptional gymnastics performance in the Olympics, was at Minute Maid Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Astros’ game with the Kansas City Royals.
Olympian teammate and gold medalist, Jordan Chiles, along with Houston area Olympians were also in attendance.
Biles, who grew up in and resides in nearby Spring, caused quite the buzz during pre-game activities.
One baseball legend got to meet Biles, per The Athletic — Reggie Jackson, Mr. October himself. These days, the Baseball Hall of Famer is a special assistant to the Astros.
Waiting in line behind him was Houston manager Joe Espada, who was hoping to introduce his daughter, Viviana, to Biles.
Then, came the moment to throw out the first pitch.
Jon Singleton caught the pitch and then returned the ball to Biles. Customarily, the player autographs the ball for the person throwing out the first pitch. Instead, it was Biles who autographed the ball for Singleton.
This isn’t the first time the Astros have had Biles to the park to throw out the first pitch. But it was Olympics Night at Minute Maid Park and having the legend handle the first-pitch duties made too much sense.
She’s also been a fixture at Houston Texans games in recent years as her husband, Jonathan Owens, was playing for the team. Owens signed with the Chicago Bears in the offseason, but he was given special permission to go to the Olympics to see his wife compete.
Biles, to many, is now the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All-Time) in gymnastics after another incredible Olympics in Paris last month.
At 27, an age when most women’s gymnasts have moved on from competition, she won three gold medals in team, all-around and vault, along with a silver in floor exercise.
In doing so, she has 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, which makes her the most decorated gymnast in history.
She won five medals in her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016. She won gold medals in team, all-around, vault and floor exercise, along with a bronze medal on balance beam.
The 2020 Olympics were delayed until 2021 in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After withdrawing from the team finals due to a mental health issue, she rebounded and returned to win a bronze on the balance beam. She was awarded a silver in the team competition because she was part of the team in preliminaries.
As a gymnast she has perfected five signature moves, including two on the vault.