Watch: Mascot Trolls Astros with Trash Can

The Houston Astros are still having a hard time putting their sign-stealing scandal behind them. Despite the fact that it happening during the 2017 MLB season and the Astros paying their dues the last few seasons, some people, and mascots, are having a hard time getting over it.

The Portland Pickles mascot, which is, well a. . . pickle, decided they were going to get the crowd of fans riled up ahead of Houston's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday evening.

It's an excellent troll job considering the Mascot was flown in from other side of the country in order to be "all in" on the Orioles.

Dillon the Pickle, as he goes by, was seen outside Pickles Pub in Baltimore, Maryland, apt name indeed, ahead of the Friday evening clash. The mascot has come to social media fame for antics rarely seen from a baseball mascot.

The trash can troll job just the latest.

