Astros Ace Hunter Brown Not Focused on Contract Extension Right Now

The Houston Astros have a starting rotation led by 27-year-old Hunter Brown, but he will become eligible for free agency after his 2028 campaign.

Rumors have been swirling as to whether the Astros will extend his contract, but nothing has been made official as of yet. Historically, Scott Boras, who represents Brown, favors free agency, leaving fans to wonder if Houston will be able to retain its ace.

Brown has remained quite healthy, despite watching his teammates drop like flies last year. Given his steady increase in performance, holding onto him might end up being too much trouble.

Brown Weighs In on Potential of Contract Extension

During his 2025 campaign, the right-hander recorded a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts across 185.1 innings pitched through 31 starts. After Framber Valdez departed and signed with the Detroit Tigers as a free agent, Brown found his way up to No. 1 in Houston's rotation.

He shows consistent improvements over the years, particularly when taking into account his 5.09 ERA and 178 strikeouts across 155.2 innings pitched through 31 games, 29 of which he started. The following year, he registered a 3.49 ERA. Now with a 2.43 ERA and having shown zero signs of slowing down, it's become apparent that he's on the rise.

During an appearance on the Crush City Territory Pod with The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Brown said he isn't focused on a contract extension right now, nor has he heard anything new. Instead, he is choosing to focus his time and energy on having a successful campaign.

"With all transparency, I love Houston, I love playing for this team, but I haven't heard anything since I was a rookie," said Brown." My focus is to be the best I can be for this team this season, and that's what I'm focused on."

Rounding out 2025, Brown was named one of three finalists for the prestigious American League Cy Young Award, alongside Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox and Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Although Brown was not awarded the Cy Young, his breakout season was something special and left fans eager to see more.

If he continues on this uphill trajectory, holding onto him will be incredibly difficult, as he will likely be seeking out more opportunities elsewhere. There's still time for decisions to be made, and if he isn't able to perform as well as he has been, things could end up taking a drastic turn.

