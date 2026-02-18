Astros Given Unsurprising Offseason Grade as Spring Training Begins

Spring training games begin on Friday, but the Houston Astros will open their spring on Saturday. With teams officially at their respective complexes, the offseason has come to an end. The Astros were among the most frequently mentioned teams in offseason rumors. However, Houston was not as active as some might have hoped.

ESPN's David Schoenfield gave every team a grade for the offseason. The Astros should not be surprised by their grade. Taking into account all the offseason moves made up to this point, Schoenfield gave Houston a C.

Astros Offseason Pitching Moves

Tatsuya Imai is the Astros' biggest signing this offseason. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pitching was a position of need this offseason. Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski are both going to miss a large chunk of the year. Pair that with the loss of Framber Valdez, and the Astros all of a sudden have three rotation spots open.

One spot was filled after signing one of the top international pitchers on the market. Houston was able to land Tatsuya Imai on a three-year deal, which came out to be much cheaper than what Valdez got on the open market. Imai will be the No. 2 behind ace Hunter Brown, but it will take a lot to fill the hole left by Valdez at Daiken Park.

The Astros also brought in Ryan Weiss after a brief international stint and Mike Burrows in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both of these pitchers have a chance to make the starting rotation out of spring training, but it will be as backend starters. Now, there is a chance for a six-man rotation, but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Astros Lineup Will Not Change

Houston is hoping for a full season out of Yordan Alvarez. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Houston tried to improve the pitching staff, but seemed to have neglected the offense. Nick Allen and Joey Loperfido are both small-time pickups, and the offense that ranked 21st in runs scored last year has remained largely unchanged.

Houston will get a healthy Yordan Alvarez this year, and that is going to be a huge help. When he is healthy, Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. But the Astros may have a problem elsewhere on the field.

At first base, Houston will have to choose between Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker. Both want to be on the field, but only one can play. Paredes will be taking reps at second base during spring training, but the chances of him playing that position are low. And with Alvarez as the DH, that spot is not open in the lineup.

The only option Houston has is to platoon the two depending on matchups and the hot hand. Additionally, the Astros can trade one of them. Paredes was at the forefront of trade talks all offseason. Although unlikely, that could still happen this spring.

Nonetheless, Houston will roll into the season with what they have and with confidence. But their lack of offensive moves this offseason is the reason for their offseason grade of C.