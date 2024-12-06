What is Biggest Question for Houston Astros Heading Into Winter Meetings?
The Houston Astros are heading into the Winter Meetings with a lot of outstanding questions remaining about what the team is going to look like in 2025.
It was a disappointing early exit for the Astros in the American League Wild Card Round last year. For the first time in seven seasons, Houston was not playing in the American League Championship Series in 2024.
With the core of the Astros not getting any young and some recent mistakes in terms of free-agent signings, Houston feels like they are in a bit of a tough spot not only this offseason, but next as well.
It doesn’t seem like the Astros have any intentions of not trying to continue to win now, but some hard decisions will have to be made regarding some of their players.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com recently spoke about the biggest question for the Astros heading into the Winter Meetings. He highlighted the future of third baseman Alex Bregman with the team as something to watch.
“The Astros have called re-signing Bregman their top offseason priority, and they’ve reportedly made an offer to the third baseman. Bregman is the second-best free agent position player on the market behind Juan Soto, so he may have to wait until Soto signs to get a clearer picture of his future. The Astros desperately want Bregman back – and second baseman Jose Altuve has pleaded for his return – but it will come down to money. Astros owner Jim Crane has never guaranteed more than five years to a free agent, and the biggest deal he’s given to any player is the $151 million that Altuve received with his extension in 2018. It will take a club-record deal to keep Bregman in Houston.”
Bregman is certainly going to have to wait to see where Juan Soto lands, as a team like the New York Yankees, for example, could pivot to him in order to replace Soto.
There should be plenty of suitors for the talented third baseman this offseason, and with Matthew Chapman signing an extension with the San Francisco Giants during the season, that is an easy minimum baseline of what Bregman will likely receive.
For the Astros, keeping their third baseman certainly seems like a top priority, but if they do, it will be a big spend for a team that doesn’t have unlimited resources.
As both a defender and hitter, he brings a lot to the table, but signing him this offseason could result in a player like Kyle Tucker or Framber Valdez not being on the team after next season when their contracts come up. It certainly won't be an easy decision to make, but Houston would miss Bregman if they lost him in free agency.