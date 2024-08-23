Why Injured Houston Astros Slugger Isn't on Team's Latest Road Trip
Sometimes the clearest way to determine how a player’s injury rehab is progressing is whether that player is on the road with the team or not.
Right now, injured All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is recovering from a right shin contusion, is not on the road with the Houston Astros as they continue their four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Astros called up Ben Gamel to start in right field after they acquired him off waivers from the New York Mets on Tuesday.
That isn’t an indication that they believe Tucker may be lost for the season. Gamel gives the Houston outfield a veteran presence and was called up to take Trey Cabbage’s spot on the roster.
But, Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters following the team, including The Athletic, that he had “nothing new to report” about Tucker’s recovery and timeline.
He is back in Houston, according to Espada, where the organization is “trying to ramp him up, do a little bit more than he's been doing and see if we can get him running at a faster speed.”
About 10 days ago, there was optimism around Tucker’s recovery based on a workout in Tampa Bay. During that work out he shagged fly balls in left field, jogged, ran in explosive movements from side-to-side and in short distances, along with taking crow-hop throws.
At that time, it was the most he had done during his recovery.
On Monday, Tucker took batting practice and continued to do work in the field. But, Espada and team officials have been clear that Tucker has to be able to run the bases capably before he can go on a rehab assignment.
The three-time All-Star hasn’t done that yet.
Still, general manager Dana Brown is optimistic they will have him back in September, going on MLB Network and saying hopefully Tucker is back in the first week.
He suffered the injury on June 3 when he fouled a baseball off the shin. At the time, the Astros were hopeful Tucker wouldn’t even have to go on the injured list. But a few days later he needed crutches to help keep weight off the injury and Houston put him on the 10-day IL.
For instance, when Tucker was named an All-Star reserve he didn’t travel to the game. He wanted to continue his injury rehab in Houston.
When the 27-year-old right fielder went on the IL he was slashing .266/.395/.584/.979 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. At the time his .979 OPS was fourth in the Majors behind Judge, Soto and Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna. He was second in the AL with 46 walks and third with a .584 slugging percentage. He also had more walks than strikeouts (41) at the plate.