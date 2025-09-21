Yordan Alvarez Reveals Status for Astros’ Final Road Trip of Season
The good news is that Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is making progress from his left ankle sprain. The bad news is that the progress hasn’t been enough.
In a telling reveal by the slugger on Sunday, he said to reporters, including MLB.com, that he won’t be going on Houston’s final road trip of the season, as they head to the west coast to face the Athletics for three games starting on Tuesday, following by a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels.
It’s a long shot that Alvarez could be activated when he’s eligible this weekend. But the fact that he’s not going on the road trip, at least initially, is a reminder of the severity of the injury.
Yordan Alvarez’s Future This Season
Alvarez suffered his injury on Monday against the Texas Rangers. Houston waited until Friday to move him to the 10-day injured list to make room for Isaac Paredes. That meant his IL move could only be back dated to Tuesday, even though the injury occurred on Monday. So, the earliest that he can be activated is the weekend.
Alvarez spent the first few days after the injury in a walking boot to help the healing process but emerged from it on Friday and began moving around. Houston manager Joe Espada isn’t putting a timetable on Alvarez’s return. But he isn’t engaging in baseball activities, and that is likely the reason he’s not going on the road trip.
There is still the chance that Alvarez could join them during the road trip, but in all likelihood he won’t play again until in the regular season.
This is the second time this season that Alvarez has been on the injured list. He missed three months with what the Astros called right hand inflammation. Eventually, it was discovered that he had a small fracture in the bone, which delayed his return to Aug. 26.
He has been one of the hottest hitters in the game since he returned and for the year, he has slashed .273/.367/.430 in 48 games with six home runs and 27 RBI.
The Astros are locked in a battle to return to the postseason. Houston appeared to be on cruise control toward an eighth division title in nine years just a couple of weeks ago. But, after losing the first two games of their series with the Seattle Mariners, the Astros are now down two games in the standings and tied for the final wild card berth with the Cleveland Guardians, who own a tiebreaker over the Astros.