Young Astros Pitcher Already Showing Front End of Rotation Capabilities
The Houston Astros have a few question marks that need to be addressed during the 2025 regular season.
But one thing they don’t have to worry about is their one-two punch atop the starting rotation of Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown.
Valdez, a two-time All-Star, has been the team’s ace for a few seasons. One of the most reliable starting pitchers in the game, he is looking to compile another strong campaign as he prepares for free agency.
While his future is up in the air, the team is hoping that they will have Brown anchoring their staff for years to come.
He may not have been the Opening Day starter in 2025, but if Valdez moves on, that should be his job in 2026 and for however long he remains with the franchise.
What he accomplished in 2024 was incredibly impressive, especially when considering just how poor of a start he got off to. Through April, Brown had an ERA of 9.78. From May on, he started to find his footing and turned into one of the most productive starting pitchers in baseball.
As shared by MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, from May 11 on, the only pitchers who recorded a lower ERA than the emerging Astros star was Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who won the National League Rookie of the Year Award, and Chris Sale, who was the NL Cy Young Award winner.
That is some elite company for Brown to be keeping, and he is only improving with a deep pitching arsenal.
“With a six-pitch mix, including a nasty changeup he debuted last season, Brown won't start Opening Day. But by the end of the season, he's primed to be the clear ace of Houston's future,” Passan added.
He has not disappointed out of the gate in 2025, putting a solid performance together against the New York Mets.
There were a few things that could have gone better, such as the three walks issued and giving up a home run to Juan Soto, but he provided six innings of work, surrendering three runs, two of which were earned, to go along with seven strikeouts.
The tools are there for Brown to become a legitimate star and he showed capable of doing it for five months last season.
Houston certainly hopes that is the trajectory he continues to be on, especially with his co-ace hitting the open market once the season is over.