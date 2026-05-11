Astros Facing Difficult Decision With Cam Smith

When the Houston Astros traded Kyle Tucker, one of the key pieces of multiple World Series-contending teams, it was a devastating and disappointing blow. He was a fan favorite that most people would’ve loved to see in an Astros uniform for his entire career.

When Cam Smith, the key returning piece in the trade from the Chicago Cubs, burst onto the scene during spring training in 2025, everybody quickly got on board the hype train.

Forgotten was Tucker because Smith was the new shiny toy who appeared to be just what the Astros needed. Because of his fantastic spring, the Astros put Smith on the Opening Day roster. He’d only played in 32 minor league games — none above Double-A — but that didn’t seem to matter. Smith was ready — nothing was going to stop him.

A little over a year later, and it’s safe to say that the Astros made a mistake. Not in trading for Smith, but in calling him up when they did. In 174 MLB games, Smith possesses a .230/.309/.355 slash line and an 85 OPS+.

He’s been below average since the minute he stepped foot on a big-league diamond, which is no fault of his own. He simply isn’t ready and needs more time in the minors. It’s just a shame he wasn’t afforded that luxury.

Astros Need to Let Cam Smith Reset

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Let’s be clear on one thing: Smith isn’t a bad player. He proved himself in many ways during his rookie campaign. Yes, he wasn’t the best outfielder — or even the best rookie outfielder — in the league last season, but he showed flashes of brilliance that got fans excited for what was to come. The only problem is that the potential hasn’t come to fruition so far during his sophomore stint. In fact, he’s actively regressed.

In what’s an admittedly small sample size of just 40 games, Smith is slashing .212/.299/.343 in 2026. All those figures are worse than his 2025 numbers, signaling that something is wrong. The obvious solution is that MLB arms have figured out Smith, and he has no answer. If that’s the case, then alarm bells are certainly going to be ringing soon, if they aren’t already.

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

So, what can the Astros do to get Smith on the right track? While it might not be the most popular solution, Houston and its front office — led by Dana Brown — need to admit they made a mistake and send Smith down to Triple-A to fine-tune some things.

Whether it’s just for a couple of days or a couple of months, it’s clear that his swing needs some adjusting, and it wouldn’t hurt to go down to the minors where the stakes are low and build up some confidence. Then, when everything is good and right, Smith can return to the Astros and contribute in the way he’s meant to.

It’s temporary pain for permanent gain. Yes, the Astros admitting they were wrong by calling him up when they did would be hard to do, but it’s for the betterment of the club and the player.

At the end of the day, the Astros still believe Smith can become a cornerstone piece for the future. Nothing that’s happened over the last year changes that. But prospects don’t always develop in a straight line, and sometimes the best thing a team can do is take a step backward in order to move two steps forward later on.