Astros Notes: Smith’s Clutch Hit, Abreu Delivers, and a Weekend Worth Building On

The Houston Astros went 2-1 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this weekend. This is a series they need to build on.

Houston took a dramatic 3-1 win in 10 innings on Sunday. No one will say the series looked pretty by any means. The Astros went 3-25 with runners in scoring position over the three games. Needing extra innings to finish it out on Sunday, they took the series win.

Smith Delivers in the Clutch

What happened: Cam Smith is performing, and he did so again this weekend. He drilled a two-run single off the Green Monster with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning, which gave Houston its final lead.

This snapped a 0-for-7 performance with runners in scoring position. It was Smith’s third hit of the day. Moments earlier, fan favorite Jose Altuve had grounded into a double play with bases loaded and nobody out.

Talk about a gut punch at the time. You could just feel hope leaving when it happened. Brice Matthews stepped up and drew a walk, and then Smith came in to save the day.

Why it matters: Smith has quietly become one of the Astros more reliable bats in the 2026 campaign. He is slashing .229/.316/.381 with a .697 OPS. He has four home runs and 17 RBI, along with four stolen bases this year. In his 118 at-bats, he has hit 27 times and struck out 38 while also getting six doubles.

Smith showed the ability to stay calm in a bad situation on Sunday, and for a team that was struggling with runners in scoring position, his clutch performance is a reminder of the player he is becoming. The 23-year-old right fielder did his job, and for this team, that’s a start.

Abreu Answers the Bell

Bryan Abreu | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, Bryan Abreu has struggled. He entered the game on Sunday with a 12.54 ERA. For a team riddled with injuries, this had to be a forced decision.

What happened: Abreu moved into a closer role when Josh Hader had to start the 2026 season on the injured list. That move didn’t start well. Manager Joe Espada knew this wasn’t an ideal situation and had tried to limit Abreu in high-pressure situations, but there wasn’t much choice left on Sunday.

The bullpen had been worked hard. Bennett Sousa and Bryan King had already been back-to-back games, and AJ Blubaugh had thrown a season-high 59 pitches. Kai-Wei Teng was called upon Saturday. Now it was up to Abreu.

This time, the right-handed Dominican pulled it off. He threw 15 of 22 pitches for strikes over his two innings. It won’t be reported that he was perfect, but it was a start in the right direction for a guy who has clearly struggled.

Manager Joe Espada said in the post game interview, "Bryan Abreu, let's start there. First win of the year. Happy for him. There's always a moment during the season where it gets you going, and that might be Bryan's spot right there. We can't get to where we want to get to without Bryan Abreu. Hopefully this is a trampoline that gets him going. I'm really proud of him for those two innings."

Why it matters: Houston has a big mountain to climb to get where they would like to this year. It is going to take a lot of players either getting healthy or playing better, or really a combination of both.

Espada said it himself, they need Abreu to be better. With Hader not being eligible to come back until May 24, Abreu is the guy.

Now, one average outing that got a win isn’t going to erase all that happened to him in April, but he showed the ability to get some strikes and also held his composure on Sunday to pull through and get the mark in the W column.

If this can serve as a momentum builder, it would be one less thing for this team to worry about.

Matthews Staking His Claim

Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Moving from one player who is still very much a question mark to another who is not.

What happened: Brice Matthews had a stellar weekend. He hit a three-run homer on Saturday combined with a leaping catch to stall Willson Contreras. Sunday he drew the walk that set up Smith’s go-ahead hit.

Brice Matthews sends a 3-run blast over the Green Monster! pic.twitter.com/L2fUuZOX12 — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

Brice Matthews times his jump perfectly to take away a hit 😳 pic.twitter.com/gqz4Zzf0yJ — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

Why it matters: Matthews has now established himself and he is no longer a question mark for the team. He is forcing the organization's hand to be an everyday player. He is one of the few consistent bright spots in this lineup. The Astros need him, and he has come through.

Walker’s Scare, Bolton’s Return and the Bullpen Grind

What happened: A frightful sight on Saturday took place when Christian Walker hit the ground after being struck in the head by a fastball.

Luckily, x-rays came back negative and the Walker reported that his helmet took the brunt of the blow. He was able to be back in the lineup on Sunday, which was a huge sigh of relief.

Cody Bolton has returned after suffering from mid-back inflammation. He worked 2.1 innings as an opener on Sunday.

Why it matters: Walker is hitting .310 with eight home runs so far this season. Losing him right now would be a catastrophic blow. This team just can’t handle any more injuries.

The Astros used six pitchers to get through the game on Sunday, and this method just isn’t sustainable. The starters have to prove that they can be capable of providing innings. That is only going to happen when and if Houston gets some of their starting rotation back off the IL.

Until that happens, the bullpen will remain drained and stretched very thin. Bolton showing he is healthy and capable could be critical.