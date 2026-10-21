Astros Hire New Pitching Director With Intriguing Yankees Connection

The Houston Astros have hired Spencer Medick as their new director of pitching, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) bringing in a coach with four years of experience with the New York Yankees and a background in data-driven player development.

Medick, 35, spent the past four years working in the Yankees' minor league system. He served as the Triple-A pitching coach for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last season, helping their pitching staff record the fourth-best ERA and strikeout rate per nine innings in the International League.

His appointment gives Houston a new leader to oversee pitching development across the organization. Medick will not serve as an on-field coach during games. Instead, he will focus on the team's pitching approach and the systems it uses to develop pitchers at every level of its minor league system.

Before joining the Yankees, Medick worked at Driveline Baseball, a training facility known for using data and technology to improve player performance. The facility uses methods such as motion analysis and biomechanics to help pitchers understand their movements and improve their delivery.

Medick also spent time trying to establish himself as a professional pitcher. He began his minor league career in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system, where he recorded a 1.17 ERA across 30 2/3 innings as a Rookie-ball reliever in 2014. However, that performance did not secure him a longer stay in the organization.

Houston Astros pitching coach Joshua Miller (36). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He continued his playing career in independent baseball before ending it in 2018. Medick later moved into coaching and player development, gaining experience that eventually led to his role with the Yankees. His promotion to director of pitching represents another step in a career that has taken him from the mound to the coaching staff and into a leadership position focused on developing pitchers.

The hire also comes as the Astros make changes to their baseball operations. Houston has looked to strengthen its player-development structure, and Medick's experience at Driveline and within the Yankees' minor league system brings a combination of analytical training and coaching experience to the role.

Rather than concentrating on one team's pitching staff, Medick will oversee the broader approach Houston takes to developing pitchers. His responsibilities will include shaping the organization's pitching philosophy and improving the systems used to guide players through the minor leagues.

Medick's arrival gives the Astros a new voice in an important area of their player-development operation. His ability to combine analytical methods with his coaching experience could prove valuable as Houston looks to improve its pitching development across the organization.