Astros to Retain Key Coaches After Announcing Joe Espada's Exit

The Houston Astros will retain five members of their coaching staff for the 2027 season despite making major changes following their decision not to renew manager Joe Espada’s contract.

The team confirmed that pitching coach Josh Miller, hitting coach Victor Rodriguez, first-base coach Dave Clark, Major League field coordinator Jason Bell, and bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte will remain with the organization.

The Astros also offered bench coach Omar López the opportunity to remain with the team in a new role. López will leave as bench coach after completing his 28th season with Houston. He has served on the Major League staff since 2020 and led Venezuela to the World Baseball Classic title in March.

However, several other coaching staff members will not return next season. The Astros will part ways with catching coach Tim Cossins, game-planning coordinator Tommy Kawamura, third-base coach Tony Perezchica, assistant hitting coach Anthony Iapoce and assistant pitching coach Ethan Katz.

These changes follow the club’s decision to move on from Espada after three seasons as manager. Houston announced Wednesday that it would not renew his contract, less than two months after parting ways with general manager Dana Brown on Aug. 24.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (21). Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Espada joined Houston as bench coach days after the Astros won the 2017 World Series, replacing Alex Cora. The team promoted him to manager after Dusty Baker retired following the 2023 season.

During his three seasons in charge, Espada recorded a 256-229 regular-season record and guided Houston to two American League West titles. However, the Astros went 0-4 in the postseason under his leadership.

Houston reached the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 years this season, finishing 81-81 but winning the American League West. The campaign also exposed several weaknesses, particularly the team's lack of pitching depth.

The Astros used a club-record 19 starting pitchers and led the American League with 650 walks. Their outfield also struggled offensively, producing a .662 OPS.

Houston also lost several big players in recent seasons, including Alex Bregman through free agency, Kyle Tucker in a trade to the Chicago Cubs, Mauricio Dubón in a trade to the Atlanta Braves, and pitcher Framber Valdez through free agency. The team struggled to replace their contributions, while several offseason pitching additions failed to deliver the expected results.

Before the announcement, Espada received permission to interview for the vacant Seattle Mariners managerial position. Astros owner Jim Crane thanked Espada for his commitment to the organization and the Houston community, wishing him and his family well.

The coaching changes leave Houston with a mix of familiar faces and positions to fill as the club prepares for the 2027 season.