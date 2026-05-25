Astros Injury Updates: Yainer Diaz Set to Begin Rehab, Josh Hader to Return Soon

The injury luck of the Houston Astros has been astonishing. It was really the story of the season in 2025 and, depsite hopes the luck would turn around, it has continued to dominate the season so far.

Nearly the entire starting rotation from Opening Day is either on or has been on the injured list, as has a significant chunk of the infield. As it currently stands, there are 13 players on the IL as of Sunday, but that number was higher not too long ago with Jeremy Peña and Jake Meyers just coming off the IL recently.

However, Houston is receiving more good injury news for a chance. On his pregame radio show, GM Dana Brown gave some injury news which included rehab updates for Yainer Diaz and Josh Hader, as well as more news on ace Hunter Brown.

The Astros Could Have All Three Back by the End of June

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Josh Hader hasn't seen any big league action since August of 2025. He hit the IL on August 12 with a shoulder injury that kept him out the rest of the 2025 season. It was a big blow to the team, as after Hader had his struggles in his first season with the team, he looked to be back to himself in 2025.

He once again hit the IL in 2026, this time with a biceps injury that had him on the 60-day IL. Hader began his rehab on May 5 and has since appeared in six games across two levels. He has been dominant during his rehab, throwing six innings, allowing one runs, walking one batter and striking out nine.

GM Dana Brown told Sports Talk 790 that the All-Star closer is set to return to the big league team during the first week of June after three more rehab appearances, including one on Sunday.

Getting Hader back would be huge for a bullpen that has been struggling immenseley, especially with Bryan Abreu struggling so much. When Hader was last on the mound, he accumulated 2.3 bWAR and a 2.05 ERA and 28 saves in 52.2 innings.

The next bit of Brown's news came on Yainer Diaz, Houston's starting catcher. Diaz went down on May 5 with an oblique injury and will begin his rehab next week. Diaz had struggled out of the gate, posting -0.2 bWAR with a .601 OPS and 69 OPS+ in 26 games.

There is no word on how long his rehab will take, but luckily for the Astros, Christian Vázquez has filled in very nicely for Diaz. In just 32 games the veteran catcher has 1.1 bWAR. After his poor start to the season, Diaz may have to earn back playing time upon his return.

Finally, there was more good news around ace Hunter Brown. Houston's GM reported that the All-Star's return is set for the middle of June and the goal is to get him stretched out to 75 pitches before re-joining the team.

The right-hander hasn't appeared since March 31 when he went down with a shoulder injury. He was brilliant in two starts, striking out 17 and allowing just one run in 10.2 innings.

According to the Brown, he is set to pitch with Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, his first rehab start of the year.

There's no overstating how important it is for Houston to get Brown back. Aside form Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert, the rotation has been struggling immesnely with both injury and performance. Getting a Cy Young finalist will do wonders to help settle down the rest of the rotation and will make a nice tandem with Arrighetti.